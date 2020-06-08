There have been countless words written and spoken, and miles walked by protesters, in the two weeks since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Every gamut of emotion has been expressed, but now the most important question is: What will happen next?

This is likely a significant crossroad where one direction points toward meaningful change that will be hard, while the other results in simply reverting to “the way we were.”

Many Cardinals players have poignantly used their platform to make their voices heard, along with numerous other NFL players, black and white. Commissioner Roger Goodell, along with coaches and owners, have also spoken out with stated commitments to work for change.

At the foundation of it all must be an abiding respect for everyone. Or, as amplified in the Bible verse known as the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

That shouldn’t be so difficult, should it?

One succinct comment by Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio struck a chord.

In a conference call last week, he said, “I think hate is really truly taught, throughout the world, and (we need to) get to younger kids and show that we’re in this together, like this is our world and we can grow and be the best people and treat people with respect.”

As Whitney Houston sang:

I believe that children are our future.

Teach them well and let them lead the way.

Show them all the beauty they possess inside.

Give them a sense of pride, to make it easier.

Let the children's laughter remind us how we use to be.

Meanwhile, as soon as I read the word “hate,” it reminded me once again of a song from the Broadway musical and later movie, South Pacific, set amid World War II. On the island Bali Ha’i, Marine Lieutenant Joe Cable meets an Asian woman, Liat, and falls in love.

He struggles with what the reality would be if he brought her back to America and married. That part of the story ends with Lt. Cable acknowledging his deep love for Liat despite their differences, but not enough to continue the relationship.

While we as a nation have come a long way in the acceptance of interracial marriage and others that are different, it is also a stark reality that a segment of the supposedly 'United' States of America do not.

To that, Cable sang the song, “You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught,” with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II:

You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear.

You’ve got to be taught from year to year.

It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear.

You’ve got to be carefully taught.

You’ve got to be taught to be afraid.

Of people whose eyes are oddly made.

And people whose skin is a different shade.

You’ve got to be carefully taught.

You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late.

Before you are six or seven or eight.

To hate all the people your relatives hate.

You’ve got to be carefully taught.

Those are a powerful 94 words, written more than 70 years ago. All of us should read them every day and wonder, “How far have we truly come?”

The NFL, and all sports, can be a guiding light as the effort is made to heal our nation.

But we all must do our part. As John F. Kennedy said in his inaugural address almost 60 years ago, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”

The time is now. Not only to ask, but to act.