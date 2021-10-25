Arizona Cardinals Markus Golden Makes Snaps Count

Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden has four sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in the last two games.

Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden is making his snaps count.

Sunday, on the one-year anniversary of when his acquisition from the Giants was reported to the NFL, Golden played 40 of the team’s 56 defensive snaps (71%) and had three tackles, 2.0 sacks, a tackle for loss, three quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The strip-sack and recovery occurred after a Texans possession was extended by a taunting penalty on cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. in the second quarter of a 7-5 game. The Cardinals then drove 49 yards and went ahead 14-5 after a touchdown pass from quarterback Kyler Murray to wide receiver Christian Kirk.

Golden now leads the team with 6.0 sacks and after also having 2.0 sacks against Cleveland, he has eight tackles, 4.0 sacks, five quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and the recovery in the last two games.

Asked about his success after Sunday’s game, Goden said, I'm always huntin'. That's just me. I've been doing that since I got in the NFL. I've been huntin', I'm always huntin'.”

For the season, Golden has 19 tackles, 6.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, eight quarterback hits and a pass defensed. He is the only player in the NFL with 6.0 sacks and four forced fumbles, and the latter is the most in the league.

