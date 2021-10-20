Publications Grade Zach Ertz Trade

Everyone has an opinion; that’s obvious.

Still, it’s always somewhat sublime when free agents are signed, players are selected in the draft or trades are made and the instant analysis begins.

As if anyone truly knows what the result will be.

The latest involving the Cardinals occurred after tight end Zach Ertz was acquired in a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles last Friday.

That story became almost an after-thought when the Cardinals were hit with an avalanche of positive COVID-19 tests later that day.

Ertz was at practice Wednesday after arriving in Phoenix on owner Michael Bidwill’s private plane last Friday where he began to get to know his teammates and learn the offense. He traveled with the team to Cleveland.

As for those microwave evaluations and grades, here are a few:

Zach Kerr, CBS Sports: A

"Ertz won't be asked to be the savior in Arizona, just an added weapon in an offense that already has DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, and Rondale Moore as pass-catchers. The Cardinals have run '10' personnel -- one RB, four WRs, no TE -- more than anyone, but they figure to get Ertz on the field after making this trade, even in four-wide receiver sets if they line him up as a receiver. Ertz can be the difference between the Cardinals being a "one-and-done" playoff team or going deep in the postseason. He's another excellent veteran to add to that locker room -- and a player they should sign past this season."

Chris Franklin, CBS Sports: B

"The Cardinals are already explosive on the outside with wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green. Ertz gives Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray another option to work the intermediate and short routes, making the Cardinals more difficult to defend. Ertz can also provide veteran leadership to the Cardinals, helping the inexperienced players prepare for the demands of what it takes to be a successful playoff team."

Walter Football: A

"The Cardinals needed to replace their injured tight end, Maxx Williams, and Ertz is a viable solution. Ertz drops too many passes and gets hurt often, but he can still be a decent contributor, as evidenced in the Thursday night matchup against the Buccaneers. The Cardinals are the final remaining undefeated team, but it's nice that they still recognize that they have holes on their roster that they must address. I'd like to see them add a cornerback as well, but this is a great trade because they're not really surrendering anything."