Arizona Cardinals Love Watching A.J. Green, Rondale Moore

It’s only been one week, but the cagey veteran and wide-eyed rookie have made an immediate impact from the wide-receivers room to the field.

The veteran is A.J. Green, who can’t be called 32 anymore because he celebrated birthday No. 33 last Saturday (July 31). The rookie is Rondale Moore, who legally became able to drink a beer on June 9.

They also are polar opposites in physical stature with Green at 6-foot-4, 210 and Moore 5-foot-7, 188. But put the ball in their hands, and the results have been electric.

Kyler Murray and the other quarterbacks have done that frequently during the first five days of practice, whether it’s down the field, on the edges or over the middle.

Prior to Saturday’s practice, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “Two guys that are new to the system, I think are learning each day. I think as they get a better understanding of the system, things will slow down and they'll even be playing at a faster clip, which was exciting to see they made some plays and they just got to keep studying and keep learning our playbook.”

Both made several plays during “Back Together Saturday,” so Kingsbury was asked Monday about what he witnessed.

Nor one for much hyperbole, he said, “They're exciting to watch and we all know that A.J. has been a seven-time Pro Bowler I believe (he was right) and has a lot of savvy in his route game. Knows how to get off the line, very quick twitch for being that big. And then Rondale is just a competitor. I mean, he believes he's the biggest, baddest dude out there every time he walks on the field and attacks the ball in the air. He's got a long way to go, but we like the way he approaches the game.”

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has seen exactly what Kingsbury noted.

“You can tell he was coached well, you can tell he wants to get better,” Hopkins said. “Rondale is a guy that is going to compete, he's going to go out there and no matter who he's against, obviously it's a size disadvantage sometimes for him with his height, which you can't tell once you go out there. He plays like he's 6-2 so I just like the way he competes.”

Green also likes what he’s seen from Moore, saying, “I love Rondale, man. Rondale is smooth man. He don't let a lot of things bother him. He don't get too flustered. If he doesn't do something right, he just goes out there and makes plays."

During the first week of camp, Murray said, "He's really level-headed. It's moving fast for him a little right now. He's got all the talent in the world, but there's always that adjustment for rookies. Some may be quicker, some it takes a little longer. It's only Day 2. I have no worries about Rondale. Especially with this offense. He's great in space, got great ball skills. I'm excited to see more once we really get this thing going."

Moore might also be counted on to provide explosiveness in the kick-return game.

“We'll work through that; he'll get a shot at both (punts and kickoffs),” Kingsbury said. “We'll see what type of workload he has offensively and kind of take it from there.”

As for Green, Kingsbury agrees with the impact he can make at his height, especially in the middle of the field. He said, “It'll be big. When you have a shorter quarterback, particularly to have a big guy like that, he can see over the line and see that big target from across the middle. He's year in, year out one of the highest-rated guys catching the ball in traffic and I don't see that changing this season.”

When Hopkins was told Green said he’d never played alongside someone of his caliber, Hopkins said, “To be honest, I probably haven't played with anybody of his caliber also. I know you guys probably will take that and run with it. But, I say that (because) Larry (Fitzgerald) obviously is a Hall of Famer; I got to play with him later in his career. Andre Johnson; got to play with him later in his career. They taught me a lot. But I feel like A.J. is still in his prime.”

And Hopkins believes that will be a plus.

He said, “I think he'll help me out a lot. Obviously, having someone who can go get any kind of ball or run any kind of route. He's tall, but he's still gonna play underneath and go in with the linebacker. You can't just focus on me having someone like that who can win one-on-one (matchups) nine times out of 10 and he’s showed what he can do so far in camp. Honestly, I don't think he's missed a beat. I think he's gotten better from when I saw him a couple years ago probably just coming off of injury. To me I think he's at the peak of his career.

“It makes me better seeing him go out there and make catches and make plays. It makes me want to go out there and so it's like competing and I love it. But I definitely think that it will help draw out the safety away from me sometimes. But we play good corners in the NFL, so obviously we're going to get those one-on-one matchups and you got to win.”