Haason Reddick Contract Details Show Cardinals Lack of Interest

There should have been no surprise when the Cardinals elected not to place a franchise tag on outside linebacker Haason Reddick prior to the start of the 2021 league year. With a value of $14.791 million for that one year, it would not have been money well spent.

And now, judging by the contract Reddick signed with the Carolina Panthers, two things appear clear:

The Cardinals didn’t make much of an effort to re-sign him

There wasn’t much of a market for him as an unrestricted free agent.

Reports had Reddick signing a one-year, $8 million contract, but that — like many other originally reported contract details — isn’t the full story.

The base value of the deal is actually $6 million totally guaranteed with the possibility Reddick could earn another $2 million based on sacks and being elected to the Pro Bowl. However, the sacks incentive is considered not likely to be earned (NLTBE), so to receive that Reddick would need more than the career-high 12.5 sacks he had in 2020. As an NLTBE incentive, the value doesn’t count against this year’s decreased salary cap.

Reddick received a $5.01 million signing bonus and his guaranteed base salary is $990,000 for the season. However, of that $6 million, only $1.992 million counts against the Panthers’ cap because — you guessed it — there are four extra years in the contract that automatically void at some point after the 2021 season. That results in the signing bonus being prorated over five years.

With the contract voiding, the remaining $4.008 will be carried as dead money against the 2022 salary cap.

The Cardinals surely could have offered a similar deal, but they already had voidable years on the books for the contract of free agent defensive end signee J.J. Watt and then used them to reduce the cap charge this year for free agent wide receiver signee A.J. Green.

As general manager Steve Keim said this week, “(The lower cap has) created some issues and certainly has put us in a position where we've had to be a little creative. At the same time, you want to make sure that you're not creating dead money in the future, which, obviously, with the voided years and some of those things that we have to do to be creative. It's something you're gonna have to take on. But we wanted to minimize that as much as possible because of the things that we forecast down the road.”

One of those, of course, involves quarterback Kyler Murray, who is entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract that also includes an option. The fifth-year for Murray is currently estimated to be worth north of $20 million, so if he continues his upward progression, a new deal could come as soon as next year. Fifth-year options have to be exercised by May 3 of the player’s fourth season in the NFL.

Still, if the Cardinals valued Reddick highly, they might have been able to sign him. Of course, there were familiarity factors pulling him to Carolina.

The choice may seem odd even though Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was the head coach at Temple, where Reddick played in college, and Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow also filled that role during Reddick’s tenure at the Philadelphia-based school.

However, the Panthers play a 4-3 defense contrasted to the 3-4 the Cardinals play under coordinator Vance Joseph. Last season was the first that had Reddick in the correct role after initially being on the inside for his first three seasons.

After signing with the Panthers, Reddick said, "All throughout college, for the most part, I was playing that defensive end/outside linebacker role. I had crafted it, got good at it at Temple and that helped get me to the first round. Trying the inside linebacker thing wasn't really my niche. Trying to learn it at the highest level of the game, with how fast the game moved, was tough.

"Moving back outside and rushing, that's for me. That's what I do, get to the quarterback, get to the backfield and being disruptive. That's what I do and I'm glad that I'm here now and somewhere that's understood and they know what I can do."

The question now is how Reddick will be utilized and fit in the Panthers' scheme.

He knows that question still has to be answered and he has a year to prove it.

"I had a great year, but there's still a lot of teams who wonder is this guy a great pass-rusher, can he do this at a high level or was last season a fluke?" he said. “We're going to show them this year it's far from a fluke."

