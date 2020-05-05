AllCardinals
No Fifth-Year Option for Reddick; Still Could Compete for Linebacker Depth

Howard Balzer

As expected, the Cardinals did not exercise the fifth-year option of $10.089 million on linebacker Haason Reddick’s contract Monday. However, Reddick’s versatility will provide him a chance to win a roster spot on a deal that pays him $2.3 million this season to go with a salary-cap charge of $4.288 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Last season, Reddick started at inside linebacker in Weeks 2 through 6, but was then replaced by Joe Walker, who signed with the 49ers this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Reddick registered 83 tackles according to film review by coaches with six tackles for loss.

After being replaced by Walker, Reddick became a backup at outside linebacker.

There are currently 12 linebackers on the roster, a total that includes draft picks Isaiah Simmons and Evan Bailey and undrafted free agent LB Reggie Walker from Kansas State.

The top five are expected to be Chandler Jones and Devon Kennard on the outside with Jordan Hicks, De’Vondre Campbell and Simmons on the inside. That leaves several spots for backups, who are usually core players on special teams.

It was notable last week when defensive coordinator Vance Joseph referenced Reddick while talking about the versatility of Simmons. Joseph said, “He's a guy who can stand up on the edge and rush as an outside ‘backer. He can obviously cover tight ends, he can walk over the slot as a nickel type of player. When they're counting the box and we've got Haason Reddick out there, we got Isaiah out there, we got (De’Vondre) Campbell, we got Jordan (Hicks), we've got Chandler (Jones), we've got Jordan Phillips, they have to declare who the four-down (guy is) going to be.”

While the Cardinals are not flushed with cap space now (somewhere between $7 and $9 million) and they need a good chuck of that room to sign their draft choices, a likely restructuring of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ contract could result in savings by reducing his cap figure of $12.5 million.

Reddick, the 13th overall pick in the 2017 draft, was one of 13 first-round choices in that draft whose fifth-year options were declined by their teams, but remain on the roster. Six of the 13 were chosen in the first 13 selections and seven of the top 15.

