Reddick Earns First Career NFC Defensive Player of the Week Honor

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker is earning recognition for his career performance against the New York Giants in Week 14.

After recording a video game-like stat line of six quarterback hits, five sacks, five tackles, three forced fumbles and two tackles for loss in the Cardinals 26-7 win, Reddick was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week Wednesday. It is the first time he has been honored as such in his four-year career. Meanwhile, he is the fifth Cardinals “Player of the Week” awardee this season, the most the team has had since producing six in 2015.

"It means a lot," Reddick said Sunday. "Right now I'm still processing it. I'm still taking it in. I cried at the end of the game. Filled with joy. Felt blessed. This whole year has just been important to me and to see things going the way that I want them to go and to see today happen is just amazing. I'm still processing it and I'm still trying to wrap my head around it."

The five-sack effort set a franchise record for the most in a game, besting the previous set by defensive end Curtis Greer — who had 4.5 in a Dec. 18, 1983, contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Additionally, the last NFL player to have five sacks and three forced fumbles in a single game was Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Vonnie Holliday on Dec. 22, 2002, against the Buffalo Bills.

"I had worked with (outside linebackers coach) Charlie (Bullen) and Buck (defensive line coach) [Brentson Buckner]," Reddick said. "We had looked at the film and looked at what could I do to make my pass rushes work. At the end of the day, the game plan worked, which is amazing. As far as what's got me going, the energy today from the team, from the coaches, it was crazy out there. After I got my first one, then the second one, they just kept telling me, 'Keep going, keep going.' And the energy was amazing. It was a mixture of that and just the want-to."

Reddick joined Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (4.0) as the only players in the NFL this year with at least 4.0 sacks in a single game. He is also just the fourth NFL player in the last 11 seasons (2010-20) to record at least 5.0 sacks in a game and the first to do so since Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn (6.0) in 2017.

Through 13 games, Reddick has recorded 50 tackles, 15 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, four passes defensed and three forced fumbles. Each of those categories outside of overall tackles represent team-highs and career bests for the veteran linebacker, who was converted back to his more natural role on the outside in the offseason. Currently, Reddick is No. 6 in the NFL in total sacks.

"He just continues to get better and better," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Sunday. "I've said it all along how much respect I have for him, the perseverance he's shown. We tried to make him a stand-up linebacker for the past three years and it just wasn't his deal. It was not what he was phenomenal at in college. And he's getting more and more comfortable back to that outside rush.

"A guy like that who stuck with it, who didn't let the noise get him down, didn't let any sort of frustration get him down and just kept working — and now has a game like that — you couldn't be happier for him and he'll keep progressing."

Photo: Arizona Cardinals