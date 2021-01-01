Reddick 'Hoping to Stay' with Cardinals with Free Agency Looming

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick is in the midst of a breakout year and said his intention is to remain with the franchise moving forward.

When the Arizona Cardinals decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on the rookie deal of linebacker Haason Reddick last summer, it was based on a performance evaluation that showed the former first-round pick did not meet expectations in his three previous years.

Much of that was due to Reddick not taking to the transition from the outside linebacker role that he thrived in at the college level to inside linebacker where the Cardinals wanted him to adapt to. Entering his fourth season and with the motivation of free agency at season's end now thrust upon him, Reddick set a goal: To prove he belongs in the NFL and can become an elite pass rusher.

"As far as this offseason, my mindset and goal was to just get back into the swing of being a pass rusher," Reddick said Friday. "I knew that would be important this year, especially since college, I hadn't done it for the previous three years before this one. My offseason, whole mindset was get better and get back into the groove of pass rushing, getting back to trying to figure out how to pass rush at an elite level in the NFL."

Now entering Week 17 and the regular season finale with a chance at the postseason on the line, Reddick expressed pride in his efforts this season. He achieved the personal goal he set at the beginning of the year, to achieve double-digit numbers in sacks, and has been an important contributor in the wake of a season-ending injury to All-Pro outside linebacker Chandler Jones in Week 5.

"As I look back on the year, it just started off as a guy trying to find my way and getting back into a groove of rushing the passer, a guy that was just looking to make an impact for the team," Reddick said. "And as I look to the end of the year, I did everything that I set out to do, personal goals, team goals so far — as far as how I wanted to help the team — I set out to do those and I've accomplished them and a little bit more."

In 15 games played this year, with 10 starts, Reddick has achieved a career-high 12.5 sacks with 58 tackles (41 solo), 16 quarterback hits, 14 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and four passes defensed. Ahead of the NFL regular season finale, Reddick ranks in a three-way tie for third in the NFL in sacks behind Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman T.J. Watt (15.0) and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (13.5). Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith and New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson each also have 12.5.

"I knew what I needed," Reddick said. "I knew I wanted to be a double-digit guy this year. And the fact that I was able to achieve that goal, this whole year has been special to me. I feel like a lot of people doubted me and I knew what I could do and I was able to go out there this year and show thatI can rush the passer and I can do it all."

Reddick started the season on impressive footing, registering five sacks through Week 7. After that, his production in the backfield on the stat sheet dipped, but he was playing nearly every defensive snap and making an impact in other ways. Over a stretch of five weeks, he did not register a sack.

Then, a breakout five-sack game in a win over the New York Giants pushed him to his season goal of double-digit figures in the category and has continued to climb since.

"As far as the stretch, they have a saying, 'Don't chase sacks,'" Reddick said. "'Don't chase production. As long as you do things the right way, they'll finally come.' And sacks come in bunches, so the mentality was to just keep pushing. Not worrying about the stat line and going out there and playing ball. Then games like the New York Giants game happen and it takes care of the weeks, so just to keep pushing. That was my mentality, keep playing good ball and keep going out there and being effective."

With first-round draft status comes elevated expectations. Reddick was selected 13th overall in 2017 and when he underperformed relative to fans' expectations, he took note of what they said about him.

"I listened to it," Reddick said. "I heard what people were saying, saw what people were saying. And it's funny to me. People were quick to judge and it's easy to sit at home and watch the game and judge, but if it was easy, everybody would be doing it.

"The simple fact that people think they could sit at home and watch the games and criticize and think they know what's going on, it's funny to me. I watched, I listened, I saw what people said and I won't forget. But as you can see, I came out here this year and did what I had to do and I bet you they ain't saying it now."

So, how did Reddick feel once the Cardinals did not pick up his fifth-year option, signaling the end of his rookie contract and the impending notion of free agency?

"One thing that I have learned is that this is a business more than anything," Reddick said. "At the end of the day, and based off of previous years — no matter what the situation was, no matter what I could and could not control — it was still the business side of things. And based off of what I had done in previous years, it caused for them to make a smart business move, which was to not pick up my option. My only goal was to go out here and push forward and get ready to play for the future."

A motivated Reddick turned his first season as an edge rusher into an opportunity to continue playing football, even if it is not with the Cardinals after this season. Asked about the possibility of a return, Reddick left the door open to all possibilities, but emphasized his desire to come back if the right circumstances presented itself.

"Honestly, I've never been in this position before," Reddick said. "This is my first time. Rookie deal about to be up. I don't really know all the ins and outs yet of what's to happen, as far as negotiations and what I'm able to do, but hopefully I get to stay here. I would like to stay here, but we'll see what happens when it comes.

"As far as me and what's to come, that type of stuff, it'll take care of itself. Evidently, I had a good year, a great year, but right now I'm more focused on trying to win this game and getting into the playoffs and the other stuff, and where I'll be next year, that'll be handled after the season."