The Arizona Cardinals kept former first-round pick Haason Reddick at outside linebacker, the position he transitioned to at the end of last year, during training camp. With all of the shifting he has done since getting drafted in 2017, that may be surprising.

He started at inside linebacker during the early weeks of 2019, then got demoted strictly to nickel packages and by the end was moved to the outside. Pro Football Focus gave him a dubious 40.2 ranking for 2019.

Following a disappointing season for the defense as a whole, Arizona beefed up its linebacker corps with the additions of Devon Kennard (Lions) on the outside, as well as De’Vondre Campbell (Falcons) and rookie Isaiah Simmons, who has displayed positional versatility, on the interior.

Despite the changes, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that he views the outside as a more comfortable spot for Reddick, who is still competing to make the 53-man roster that must be decided by Saturday.

"I think Haason is another guy who is more at home in that outside linebacker position," Kingsbury said prior to practice Thursday. "He has shown his athleticism and physicality there this camp and we are excited to watch what he can do with it."

Reddick's Sports Illustrated draft profile from 2017 praised his explosiveness and physical traits after he had an impressive combine. Three different Cardinals head coaches and defensive coordinators have worked to get the most out of those abilities: Bruce Arians and James Bettcher; Steve Wilkes and Al Holcomb; and now Kingsbury and Vance Joseph.

This time around, he will be in a returning coordinator's system for the first time in his career, as Joseph returned for a second straight season. Joseph has previously said that Reddick has been promising in his new role, albeit with some work to do.

"[It's] Haason's first year playing outside linebacker in this system so [he is] not there yet but the effort is there," Joseph said Wednesday. "The want to is there, the quickness is there. Hopefully, as we push forward, those guys get better and better for us."

Reddick has been working with All-Pro Chandler Jones and proven starter Kennard this training camp, which has perhaps left an imprint as he figures out his identity.

"The thing with with Haason Reddick, he falls into that category of versatile players, he's a guy that can play a lot of different positions," Jones said earlier this week. "He is starting to get a feel for himself and I am excited to watch his progress."

Reddick is in the final year of his rookie contract, as the Cardinals declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

The possibility of a release looms as cuts will be announced in the next couple of days. Kennard said Reddick has been doing a “really good job” on Thursday and several coaches and players have expressed faith in him. If he makes the roster, his development at outside linebacker could be vital for the teams pass rushing depth.

Another New Face on the Outside

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck has also navigated a position switch this training camp. He played mostly on the inside last season, but has said he is more comfortable being back on the outside where he has prior experience.

"I played outside in college," Gardeck said Wednesday. "So, it's something more natural to me. I feel like I can play my brand of football. The fast, physical, hair-on-fire kind of football."

A special teams standout, Gardeck said he is soaking up everything Jones says, calling him one of the greats.

Joseph said the team has four or five outside linebackers it feels good about, perhaps a sign that Gardeck and Reddick have done enough to earn those depth spots behind Jones and Kennard.