'Hail Murray' Nominated for ESPYS; Fans Can Vote

Fans can vote to advance the “Hail Murray” from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins in the Best Play category for this year’s ESPYS

The iconic “Hail Murray” play from the Cardinals Week 10 victory over the Buffalo Bills was named the 2020 Bridgestone Clutch Play of the Year at NFL Honors the night before last February’s Super Bowl.

Now, there’s a chance it could be honored as the “Best Play” in all sports from last year on the July 10 telecast of the ESPYS at 5 pm Arizona time. And fans can help determine the winner.

Just as a refresher, the 43-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyler Murray to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins occurred with two seconds remaining in the game and gave the Cardinals a 32-30 win.

Thirty-two seconds earlier, the Bills had forged ahead on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs. It was only the second time in 60 years where there were two go-ahead touchdown passes in the last 40 seconds of a game.

The “Hail Murray” was one of 16 plays nominated for the ESPY and in the first round it won over a touchdown pass by Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith in a game against Delaware.

In the quarterfinals, the “Hail Murray” is matched against a one-handed interception by Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. during a victory over Virginia.

Also in the Elite Eight is the play last season when Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf caught Cardinals safety Budda Baker from behind on a long interception return that prevented a touchdown.

Fans can vote at: https://www.espn.com/espys/story/_/page/voting-play/espys-2021-vote-best-play

However, don’t delay because the four finalists will be announced Friday, June 25.