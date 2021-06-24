Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI.COM
Search

'Hail Murray' Nominated for ESPYS; Fans Can Vote

Fans can vote to advance the “Hail Murray” from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins in the Best Play category for this year’s ESPYS
Author:
Publish date:

The iconic “Hail Murray” play from the Cardinals Week 10 victory over the Buffalo Bills was named the 2020 Bridgestone Clutch Play of the Year at NFL Honors the night before last February’s Super Bowl.

Now, there’s a chance it could be honored as the “Best Play” in all sports from last year on the July 10 telecast of the ESPYS at 5 pm Arizona time. And fans can help determine the winner.

Just as a refresher, the 43-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyler Murray to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins occurred with two seconds remaining in the game and gave the Cardinals a 32-30 win.

Thirty-two seconds earlier, the Bills had forged ahead on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs. It was only the second time in 60 years where there were two go-ahead touchdown passes in the last 40 seconds of a game.

The “Hail Murray” was one of 16 plays nominated for the ESPY and in the first round it won over a touchdown pass by Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith in a game against Delaware.

In the quarterfinals, the “Hail Murray” is matched against a one-handed interception by Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. during a victory over Virginia.

Also in the Elite Eight is the play last season when Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf caught Cardinals safety Budda Baker from behind on a long interception return that prevented a touchdown.

Fans can vote at: https://www.espn.com/espys/story/_/page/voting-play/espys-2021-vote-best-play

However, don’t delay because the four finalists will be announced Friday, June 25.

Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins (10) catches a game-winning touchdown catch over Bill's Tre'Davious White (27) and Micah Hyde (23) with two seconds left in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Nov. 15, 2020.
News

'Hail Murray' Nominated for ESPYS; Fans Can Vote

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Year of First Championships in the Valley?

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals WR Moore Projected Among Most Productive Rookies

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dallas Cowboys Visit Arizona for First 2021 Preseason Game in 53 Days

An injured Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) is carted off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium.
News

Dennis Gardeck Works Smartly in Recovery from Torn ACL

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins charged with speeding and reckless driving.

Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium.
News

Meaning of Juneteeneth for Arizona Cardinals T Kelvin Beachum

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
News

Hopkins to Lead the League in Receiving Yards?