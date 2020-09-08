SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Cardinals Comfortable Allowing WR Hakeem Butler to Explore Options

Mason Kern

When former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hakeem Butler did not make it to the Saturday cut day for the initial 53-man roster, instead getting waived Friday, the writing was on the wall for his return to the franchise.

Upon clearing waivers, the Cardinals announced 14 practice-squad additions, all of whom were cut Saturday. None of the five players cut Friday were brought back and only cornerback Ken Crawley did not return among Saturday cuts. Wide receiver Johnnie Dixon was waived/injured Saturday and reverted to reserve/injured after clearing waivers, although he was waived with an injury settlement Monday, per the official NFL transaction report.

Butler, 25 in May, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Cardinals out of Iowa State in 2019. He was productive in college, but never had the chance to suit up for Arizona after suffering an avulsion fracture in his finger during preseason camp as a rookie. It forced him on reserve/injured and robbed him of his first year in the league.

A year later, Butler seemingly never progressed to the extent the organization hoped and expected. With the development of several other young receivers, plus the addition of DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, Butler was squeezed out of a spot in the rotation.

"Hakeem, he's a talented young man, we really like Hakeem," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. "It's just one of those deals; sometimes it's better for both sides to have a fresh start and we felt like that was one of those instances."

The Cardinals kept six receivers, including Butler's 2019 draft-mates Andy Isabella (second round) and KeeSean Johnson (sixth round). Arizona also waived undrafted rookie free-agent addition JoJo Ward and youthful wideouts A.J. Richardson and Andre Patton before signing them back to the practice squad.

The listed 6-foot-5 Butler remains a free agent as of Monday.

"He has a tremendous upside and we still think he could be a really good player in this league," Kingsbury said. "It just wasn't working here and so we allowed him to go somewhere else. And I hope it works out for him because we did enjoy him while he was here."

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Butler worked out for the New York Jets Monday.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Budda Baker Never Thought NFL Would Get this Far

Arizona Cardinals Budda Baker, Kenyan Drake grateful NFL has come this far and ready to open the season.

Howard Balzer

Kenyan Drake Only Needed Walking Boot for Couple Days

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake ready for for the start of the season after returning to practice.

Alex Weiner

Report: Cardinals Adding Former Texans DE Blackson to 53-Man Roster

After announcing the initial 53-man roster Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly making changes by adding former Houston DE Angelo Blackson.

Mason Kern

by

rolcards

Arizona Cardinals Sign Evan Weaver, D.J. Foster, 12 Others to Practice Squad

Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of 14 players to the practice squad including LB Evan Weaver and RB D.J. Foster.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals to sign Ex-Texan Tight End Jordan Thomas to Practice Squad

Arizona Cardinals expected to sign tight end Jordan Thomas to practice squad as reported by the Houston Chronicle.

Alex Weiner

Allen Extension a Glimpse of Potential Hopkins Figure

The Los Angeles Chargers announced it agreed to a multi-year extension with wide receiver Keenan Allen Saturday, which paves a path for DeAndre Hopkins.

Mason Kern

Path to 53: Cardinals Cut Butler, Others; Down to 67

Ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown, the Arizona Cardinals cut WR Hakeem Butler, OL Sam Jones, DL Miles Brown, P Ryan Winslow and waived/injured T Brett Toth Friday.

Mason Kern

by

alexweiner

Takeaways from the Cardinals Initial 53-Man Roster

Biggest takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals 16-player cut Saturday to form the initial 53-man roster.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Announce Cuts for Initial 53-Man Roster

The Arizona Cardinals' roster is down to 53 after cutting halfback D.J. Foster, 15 others on Saturday.

Alex Weiner

Report: Cardinals Cut Sixth-Round Draft Pick Evan Weaver

According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the Arizona Cardinals placed 2020 sixth-round draft pick Evan Weaver on waivers Saturday.

Mason Kern