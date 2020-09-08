When former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hakeem Butler did not make it to the Saturday cut day for the initial 53-man roster, instead getting waived Friday, the writing was on the wall for his return to the franchise.

Upon clearing waivers, the Cardinals announced 14 practice-squad additions, all of whom were cut Saturday. None of the five players cut Friday were brought back and only cornerback Ken Crawley did not return among Saturday cuts. Wide receiver Johnnie Dixon was waived/injured Saturday and reverted to reserve/injured after clearing waivers, although he was waived with an injury settlement Monday, per the official NFL transaction report.

Butler, 25 in May, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Cardinals out of Iowa State in 2019. He was productive in college, but never had the chance to suit up for Arizona after suffering an avulsion fracture in his finger during preseason camp as a rookie. It forced him on reserve/injured and robbed him of his first year in the league.

A year later, Butler seemingly never progressed to the extent the organization hoped and expected. With the development of several other young receivers, plus the addition of DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, Butler was squeezed out of a spot in the rotation.

"Hakeem, he's a talented young man, we really like Hakeem," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. "It's just one of those deals; sometimes it's better for both sides to have a fresh start and we felt like that was one of those instances."

The Cardinals kept six receivers, including Butler's 2019 draft-mates Andy Isabella (second round) and KeeSean Johnson (sixth round). Arizona also waived undrafted rookie free-agent addition JoJo Ward and youthful wideouts A.J. Richardson and Andre Patton before signing them back to the practice squad.

The listed 6-foot-5 Butler remains a free agent as of Monday.

"He has a tremendous upside and we still think he could be a really good player in this league," Kingsbury said. "It just wasn't working here and so we allowed him to go somewhere else. And I hope it works out for him because we did enjoy him while he was here."

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Butler worked out for the New York Jets Monday.