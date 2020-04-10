With COVID-19 putting the sports realm — and, really, the world at-large — on pause, Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback turned pastor and founder of The Spirit Church Aeneas Williams is using his platform to spread messages of empowerment and encouragement.

With Easter Sunday on fast approach, one of the busiest days in the calendar year for churches, many are turning to virtual platforms to continue to preach the word. Recently, Williams started a new series entitled 'On the Corner' where he brought fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders on via a videoconference where the two swapped stories and gave words of encouragement during these difficult times that many people find themselves in.

In doing so, Williams and Sanders approached various topics during their hour-and-a-half conversation. They even threw some humor in the mix too (which was completely natural given the two personalities).

“Let me tell you why I admire you," Williams told Sanders. "Because you’re so naturally talented, you said you can get out of bed at midnight and run a 4.3, 4.2 40(-yard-dash)."

"Yes sir, yes sir," Sanders laughingly responded. "That is true."

Valid or not, the interaction and conversation between the two all-time greats no doubt gave live streamers a much-needed reprieve of positivity.

As they recalled various stories from their playing days, Williams recounted his transition from the Arizona Cardinals to the St. Louis Rams and the reasoning for the choices he made during that process. Despite his desire to leave at the time, the Hall of Famer has no love lost for Arizona.

"After my 10th year, my wife and I — Tracy and I — got in agreement that we were pretty much finished in Arizona," Williams said. "Great experience, but our hearts had changed and we knew we would be parting. Didn't know how it was going to happen, just throughout prayer and with it on our hearts, it was time to transition. Even though we had a great time in Arizona. Amazing times. Arizona Cardinals, shout-out to you."

To watch the entire conversation with Sanders or stream the church's services live or on archive, go to www.TheSpiritChurch.org.