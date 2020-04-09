AllCardinals
NFL Hall of Famer Turned Pastor Aeneas Williams an Uplifting Voice in Troubled Times

Howard Balzer

After playing 14 seasons in the NFL, 10 with the Arizona Cardinals and four with the St. Louis Rams, Hall of Fame cornerback Aeneas Williams answered his life’s calling in 2007 and became a pastor with his wife Tracy by starting The Spirit Church.

There has been growth along the way from the basement of his suburban St. Louis home to a hotel, a high school and then to its current home at what was once a Toys R Us store.

The high school, McCluer South-Berkeley, serves the city of Ferguson, which became a national story in 2014 about a week after Williams was enshrined in the Hall of Fame because of the controversial shooting of African-American Michael Brown by a white police officer. Williams walked the streets in the days after the tragedy, tying to be a voice of reason in a volatile situation.

The way Williams gives back constantly is with meaningful messaging. Now he has had to adjust due to the coronavirus pandemic by live-streaming church services.

“We did it immediately,” Williams told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “I would rather err on the side of caution. It doesn’t mean you’re always right. You take the risk to not be wrong.”

His words of wisdom are for everyone, especially in these trying times.

In one of his recent services, Williams dropped a football and watched it roll. He then asked those watching to imagine that their faith was that bouncing ball.

He said to the Post-Dispatch, “A unique thing about the football is; everybody is always trying to get it. When things like this happen in our society, there is a tendency to question faith, to lose faith.”

But then, he admits, “Our normal will never be the same. But I want to tell people, let’s get our chins up, put a smile on our face. Let’s encourage each other and know our God will help us be victorious through this. We will mourn for those we’ve lost. We will continue to pray for those who are ill. We will keep our faith.”

Viewers can go to www.TheSpiritChurch.org for archived services in addition to live streaming of services including Easter Sunday morning.

Williams discusses his transition to a different agent and move from the Cardinals to the Rams, as well as what compelled him to make those decisions in the above video. 

