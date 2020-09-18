On the 100th birthday of the NFL Sept. 17, the league lost one of its most celebrated Gold Jackets, former Cardinals safety and front-office executive Larry Wilson.

Enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1978, Wilson passed away Thursday night at the age of 82.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill told the team website Wilson was "the most influential male figure in my life" aside from his father, Bill, who passed away last October.

Michael Bidwill added, "He was someone who truly lived his faith and demonstrated it daily in the kindness he showed every single person he met. Any of us lucky enough to be in his orbit — whether that was for a few minutes or four decades — was always better off from the experience. I will remember Larry Wilson first as a fantastic person, but then obviously as one of the greatest players the National Football League has ever seen.

"It's fitting that his passing coincides with the league's 100th birthday because his toughness and the way he revolutionized his position make him one of our game's most unforgettable figures. Whether on the field playing with casts on both hands or brightening the lives of every person he knew, Larry's selflessness defined who he was and how we will all remember him."

Wilson’s 13 NFL seasons were all with the Cardinals from 1960-72 when they were in St. Louis. After retiring as a player, he spent 31 years working in the franchise's front office, eventually becoming director of pro personnel in 1977, general manager in 1988 and a club vice president from 1994 until 2003.

His No. 8 uniform is one of only five that have been retired by the franchise and last year he was named to the NFL’s All-Time team.

He was considered the pioneer of the safety blitz, recording numerous sacks before it became an official statistic in 1982; and during his career he intercepted 52 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns. He had 10 interceptions in 1996 when he was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Wilson was named to the Pro Bowl eight times and was an All-Pro five. In addition to the 52 interceptions, he also recovered 14 fumbles for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Michael Bidwill’s mention of Wilson playing with casts on his hands referenced a game in 1965 when he returned an interception for 35 yards and a touchdown with just that, casts on both hands to protect broken fingers. It helped the Cardinals defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-17.

Afterward, Wilson famously said, “It nestled into my arms nicely.”

St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports editor Bob Broeg wrote, “Wilson did what teammates with healthy and unencumbered fingers couldn’t do.”

The most controversial three games of Wilson's career came in 1979 when he was named the team’s interim head coach for the final three games of the season after Bud Wilkinson refused to replace quarterback Jim Hart with backup Steve Pisarkiewicz.

The Cardinals were 3-10 at the time and Bill Bidwill said, “My intention had been to wait until the end of the season before making decisions concerning the future of the team. But I decided to take immediate action in this matter for what I consider to be the best interests of the team.”

The choice came shorty before practice and the players then decided not to participate so they could “collect their thoughts.”

Hart later said when it was strongly suggested that Pisarkiewicz should play the final three game, Wilkinson told the owner, “No, I don't want to play him. In my opinion, he can't play."

Wilkinson was right about that. The 19th overall choice in the 1977 draft, Pisarkiewicz completed 52 of 109 passes (47.7 percent) for 621 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions that season with a passer rating of 59.5. He was gone after that season when Jim Hanifan was named head coach and spent the 1980 season with the Packers, throwing five passes in his only game.

For his career, Pisarkiewicz completed 64 of 143 passes (44.8 percent) for 804 yards with three touchdowns, seven interceptions and a passer rating of 49.4. It was later learned he was blind in one eye.

But none of that reflects on Wilson’s enormous contribution to the game.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued the following statement Friday:

“For more than 40 years, Larry Wilson played a remarkable role in the history of the Cardinals and National Football League as a Hall of Fame player and team executive. “While he will be recognized for his toughness and excellence on the field and his many contributions to the Cardinals organization, we will also remember Larry as loyal, humble and kind to everyone he met. Larry enriched the lives of many players and colleagues around the league. “We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Nancy, daughter Christie, and son Larry, Jr., his friends and the Cardinals organization.”

Added Hall of Fame president David Baker: “The Game lost a true legend with the passing of Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Wilson. He was not only one of the greatest to ever play the game, but one of the nicest and kindest men I have ever met.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Larry. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Nancy, and their entire family. We will not only forever keep his legacy alive as a football player, but also for the great man he was. The Hall of Fame flag will fly at half-staff until he is laid to rest.”

Nancy Wilson told the Cardinals' team website of a fond memory from their last trip to Canton for Hall of Fame weekend at the Gold Jacket dinner the night before the enshrinement ceremony. Larry Wilson noticed a boy at a table, took him by the hand and introduced him to meet the Hall of Famers there.

She said, "Larry Wilson was the kindest, most humble person that I will ever know. To most, he was this ferocious and fierce football player who some described as pound-for-pound the toughest player of his generation. To me, he was the most generous and gentle soul you would ever meet. For Larry, it was always about everyone else and what he could do for them. And especially in the times we live, that's something that we could use more of today."

Amen and Godspeed to that.

Photo: Arizona Cardinals