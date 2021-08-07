Hall of Fans Inductee and Cardinals Fan Kristi Brown Honored at Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Cardinals fan was honored alongside two others during Hall of Fame weekend.

Kristi Brown is not your average Arizona Cardinals fan.

Brown is a former Arizona Cardinals cheerleader, who now works as a labor and delivery nurse. Brown is a second-generation season-ticket holder and devoted Cardinals training camp attendee. After her son was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation, Brown’s biggest passion is now raising awareness to help find a cure for the disease.

Her passion as a Cardinals fan and work off the field earned her a spot into the Ford Hall of Fans alongside Wayne Mabry, a Las Vegas Raiders fan; and Ray Prisby, a Cleveland Browns fan. Displays honoring the three were unveiled on Friday morning.

“Every Hall of Famer enshrined in Canton knows he didn’t get there alone,” said David Baker, president & CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Somewhere along the way, he needed the enthusiasm, passion and positive energy of his team’s fans to provide that extra lift to achieve an incredibly elite level of excellence. The Hall of Fame is proud to welcome three more ‘super fans’ who faithfully and avidly represent their teams at the highest level of fandom – Kristi, Wayne and Ray – into the Ford Hall of Fans.”

The first two Ford Hall of Fans classes were selected in 2019 and 2020 and honored at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Last year’s honorees were Janel Carbajo, aka “Puppet Lady”, a Kansas City Chiefs fan, Rob Garner, aka “Rescue Rob”, a Denver Broncos fan and Keith Kunzig, aka “Big Nasty”, a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The inaugural class consisted of Roger Avila, aka “Dolphin Maniac”, a Miami Dolphins fan, Rick Holman, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and Don “The Bearman” Wachter, a Chicago Bears fan.

Ford Hall of Fans is accepting nominations now for the next class of superfans. Fans can submit 30-second personal testimonials inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame at the Ford Hall of Fans display or enter online at Fordhalloffans.com.

Finalist prize winners must attend Super Bowl LVI weekend in Inglewood, CA, 2/10/22 – 2/14/22. For prize entry winner selection and eligibility details, see Official Rules at www.fordhalloffans.com/football. Sponsor: Ford Motor Company, Dearborn, MI. Not sponsored by Pro Football Hall of Fame or NFL Entities.