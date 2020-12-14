Reddick Logs Five Sacks on Just 47 Snaps Played

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick set a franchise record with five sacks, while playing only 47 defensive snaps against the Giants.

It was a rare Sunday in that no player on the Cardinals defense participated on all of the snaps in the game. And there were only 49.

That likely occurred in the 26-7 win over the New York Giants because of the late lead, as cornerback Kevin Peterson played five, safeties Charles Washington and Deionte Thompson each played four and inside linebacker Tanner Vallejo and outside linebacker Kylie Fitts played three.

Outside linebacker Haason Reddick and inside linebacker Jordan Hicks played 47 and 46 snaps, respectively, while cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Budda Baker each played 45.

On the offensive line, only left tackle D.J. Humphries and swing guard Justin Murray played all 79 offensive snaps. Left guard Justin Pugh played 36 before exiting with a calf injury, while right guard J.R. Sweezy played 43. Center Mason Cole played 66 snaps and backup Lamont Gaillard played the other 13.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum missed four snaps after tweaking a back injury that led to him being limited in practice Friday. The aggravation occurred when he recovered a fumble by running back Kenyan Drake on the first snap of the fourth quarter. He returned to the game on the Cardinals’ next possession. Rookie Josh Jones played the snaps Beachum missed.

Returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Larry Fitzgerald played the third-most snaps among the team's receivers with 57. He was targeted three times and had two receptions for 10 yards.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “He had a great week of practice and I thought he moved around great out there. We'll continue to try and get him on the ball more because when he gets it, good things can happen for this offense. But he said he felt great and he looked great.”

CHARTING THE SNAPS:

OFFENSE (79)

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries; G Justin Murray 79; RT Kelvin Beachum 75; C Mason Cole 66; RG J.R. Sweezy 43; LG Justin Pugh 36; C Lamont Gaillard 13; T Josh Jones 4

Wide receivers: Christian Kirk 66; DeAndre Hopkins 62; Larry Fitzgerald 57; KeeSean Johnson 19; Trent Sherfield 5

Tight ends: Maxx Williams 51; Seth DeValve 27; Dan Arnold 24

Running backs: Kenyan Drake 44; Chase Edmonds 40

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 79

DEFENSE (49)

Defensive linemen: DT Zach Allen 36; NT Angelo Blackson 24; DT Leki Fotu 19; NT Rashard Lawrence 18; NT Domata Peko Sr. 14; DT Jordan Phillips 4

Linebackers: OLB Haason Reddick 47; ILB Jordan Hicks 46; OLB Markus Golden 34; ILB Isaiah Simmons 27; ILB De’Vondre Campbell 22; OLB Devon Kennard 14; LB Dennis Gardeck 8; OLB Kylie Fitts; ILB Tanner Vallejo 3

Defensive backs: CB Patrick Peterson; S Budda Baker 45; S Chris Banjo 44; CB Dre Kirkpatrick 43; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 30; CB Kevin Peterson 5; Ss Charl;es Washington; Deionte Thompson 4

SPECIAL TEAMS (28)

LB Dennis Gardeck 22; LBs Kylie Fitts; Tanner Vallejo; Ezekiel Turner 20; S Charles Washington 19; CB Kevin Peterson; S Deionte Thompson 15; RB Jonathan Ward 14; WR Trent Sherfield; K Mike Nugent 13; TE Seth DeValve 12; LS Aaron Brewer 11; P Andy Lee 10; TE Maxx Williams; PR Christian Kirk 8; CB Byron Murphy Jr.; LB Isaiah Simmons 7; Ts D.J. Humphries, Josh Jones; G J.R. Sweezy; C Lamont Gaillard; DT Leki Fotu 6; S Chris Banjo 5; T Kelvin Beachum; TE Dan Arnold; DT Zach Allen 4; Gs Justin Pugh; Justin Murray; CB Patrick Peterson; LB Jordan Hicks; DT Angelo Blackson; NT Domata Peko Sr. 3; KOR Chase Edmonds; C Mason Cole; LBs Haason Reddick; De’Vondre Campbell; S Budda Baker 2