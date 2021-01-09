Playoff HBomb: Which Wildcard Underdogs Do Our Panel Prefer?

Three on our SI.com playoff HBomb panel like the Titans to defeat the Ravens in the first round of the playoffs.

Bill Enright is the first regular-season champion of the SI.com HBomb competition.

Enright entered Week 17 with a one-half game lead over Frank Taddeo of si.com and Mason Kern, deputy editor of AllCardinals. Enright clinched the title by virtue of Houston covering the 7.5-point spread against Tennessee.

Taddeo and Kern lost with their choice of the Bengals to cover the 13-point spread against Baltimore, but Enright’s win made that outcome moot.

Enright finished with a record of 12-4-1, followed by Taddeo and Kern at 11-6. Taddeo did accumulate the most direct hits (outright wins) with eight. There were no direct hits in any of the seven eligible games in Week 7.

For the season, the record for the underdogs was 51-47-3 with 19 direct hits.

Enright and AllCardinals staff writer Alex Weiner, who also picked the Texans, were the only members of the panel with a victory in the final week.

AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer also lost with the Bengals, while AllCardinals scout-in-residence Marc Lillibridge lost with Carolina and analyst-in-residence Joe Roderick with the Falcons. The rest of the standings had Balzer, Lillibridge and Roderick at 9-7-1 and Weiner’s win enabled him to avoid having a losing record, finishing 8-8-1.

With the playoffs beginning, selectors had a choice of picking an underdog of 6.5 points or more and getting a win by just covering, or selecting a game with a lower number, but being awarded a win with only an outright victory.

Usual HBomb eligible games are New Orleans 10 over Cleveland, Tampa Bay on the road 8 over Washington and Buffalo 6.5 over Indianapolis.

From that group of games, Taddeo and Roderick dropped the bomb on New Orleans while Balzer did so on the Bills.

The remaining games had Seattle 3 over the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore 3 over Tennessee and Pittsburgh 6 over Cleveland.

Enright, Lillibridge and Kern like the Titans to win, while Weiner is going with the head coach-less Browns.