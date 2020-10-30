The standings are tightening in the competitive HBomb race as the NFL season approaches the halfway point.

After SI gambling expert Frank Taddeo lost last week with the Chiefs-Broncos and this HBomb “inventor” won with the Saints-Panthers, we are tied with records of 5-2. However, Taddeo, for now, wins the tiebreaker with three direct hits (outright wins by the underdog) to my two.

SI’s Bill Enright also went down with the Broncos, so he stands at 3-3 with one direct hit. As for the other panelists, Marc Lillibridge (4-2-1, one direct hit), slipped to third place thanks to the Broncos. AllCardinals writers/editors Mason Kern (Panthers) and Alex Weiner (Jaguars) each won last week and are tied for fourth with Joe Roderick (Panthers) at 4-3 and all have two direction hits.

The overall record for HBomb eligible games is 18-21-1 with seven direct hits.

For this week, there were four games most of the week until the line on the Titans-Bengals moved to 6.5 points Friday, making it HBomb eligible.

The other games are Green Bay 6.5 over Minnesota, Kansas City 19.5 over the New York Jets, Philadelphia 9.5 over Dallas and Tampa Bay on the road 12 over the Giants.

Enright used this week to pick two games to get even with everyone else for the number of selections after not making one in Week 1. He dropped the HBomb on Green Bay and Tampa Bay. Guess he has a thing against bays. Joining him on the Packers bomb-drop are Taddeo and Lillibridge. No on else went with the Giants to cover.

Kern and Roderick somehow believe the Jets will cover and Weiner has confidence (really?) in the Cowboys.

Which leaves yours truly, the original HBomber, dropping it on Tennessee.