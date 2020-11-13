The HBomb is on fire.

Of the six eligible games in Week 9 with betting lines of 6.5 points or more, the record for the underdogs was 4-1-1. Since Week 6, the underdogs are 13-5-1 to bring the overall record for the season over .500 for the first time at 26-23-2.

SI.com gambling expert Frankie Taddeo and AllCardinals deputy editor Mason Kern won with Carolina against Kansas City. SI.com video maven Bill Enright shocked the world with his Jets cover against New England, while Marc Lillibridge won with the Jaguars, which covered against the Texans.

AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer, staff writer Alex Weiner and Joe Roderick earned a tie with the Bears and Titans.

Taddeo moved into first place alone with a record of 7-2. Balzer and Lillibridge are 6-2-1, Enright 6-3, Weiner 5-3-1, Kern 5-4 and Roderick 4-4-1.

There were no direct hits (underdog victories) in Week 9. Taddeo has the most in the first nine weeks with four, followed by Balzer with three and everyone else with two.

Overall, in the 51 eligible games, there have been nine direct hits (17.6 percent),

This week, there are four eligible games: Green Bay 13.5 over Jacksonville, New Orleans 9.5 over San Francisco, Baltimore on the road 7 over New England and Pittsburgh 7.5 over Cincinnati.

Six from our panel honed in on two games.

Taddeo, Kern and Roderick dropped the bomb on the Ravens, while Balzer, Enright and Weiner dropped it on the Steelers. The one lone wolf was Lillibridge who unleashed his bomb on the Saints. Understandably, everyone avoided the Packers and Jaguars.