HBomb Week 16: One Game Separates Six Selectors

For the Week 16 HBomb, the panel of seven made selections in five different games.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, there is a new man atop the leaderboard in the SI.com HBomb competition.

Thanks to SI gambling expert Frankie Taddeo losing by one-half point after Arizona’s seven-point win over Philadelphia, Bill Enright edged a half game ahead when the Indianapolis-Houston game was a push.

Alex Weiner of AllCardinals and Joe Roderick also lost with the Eagles pick. Howard Balzer and Marc Lillibridge won when Atlanta covered against Tampa Bay and Mason Kern of AllCardinals lost on the Baltimore-Jacksonville game.

Of the nine eligible nine games (6.5 spreads or more), it was evenly split at 4-4-1. There were two direct hits with outright wins by huge underdogs: the Jets over the Rams and the Bengals over the Steelers.

For the season, HBomb underdogs are 41-34-2 with 15 direct hits.

The standings entering Week 16 has Enright at 10-4-1, Taddeo and Kern at 10-5, Balzer, Lillibridge and Roderick at 9-5-1 and Weiner at 7-7-1.

There are eight games eligible this week: New Orleans 7 over Minnesota on Christmas Day, Tampa Bay on the road 9.5 over Detroit on Saturday, Cleveland on the road 9.5 over the N.Y. Jets, Kansas City 10.5 over Atlanta, Chicago on the road 7.5 over Jacksonville, Baltimore 10.5 over the N.Y. Giants, Houston 8.5 over Cincinnati and Buffalo on the road Monday night 7 over New England.

Enright and Kern dropped the bomb on the Texans, while Taddeo likes the Jets to cover, Balzer HBombed the Bears, Lillibridge and Weiner picked the Vikings to cover and Roderick dropped the bomb on the Bucs.