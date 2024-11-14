Heisman Hopeful Open to Playing for Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are pretty stacked with running back talent at the moment.
Names such as James Conner, Emari Demercado, Trey Benson and Michael Carter occupy the active roster/practice squad. The Cardinals run the football at high rates, and their backs all play an integral role.
Conner - the lead back - is still scheduled to hit free agency this offseason, leaving the door open for a spot in the desert moving into the 2025 season.
Boise State running back and likely Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty wouldn't mind playing with the Cardinals.
"I could get down with Kyler," Jeanty recently said on a livestream. "We're gonna be the shortest backfield in the NFL."
Jeanty - standing at just 5-9 - currently leads all of college football with 1,734 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground thus far, He also has another 16 receptions for 93 yards and one receiving touchdown to pair.
He's likely to be a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft - a spot the Cardinals probably won't find themselves in. Arizona leads the NFC West with a 6-4 record entering their bye week.
As of now on Tankathon, the Cardinals have the 22nd overall pick in next year's draft.
Even then. it's hard to imagine Arizona selecting a running back with their top pick thanks to some heavy needs on the defensive side of the ball at edge rusher and potentially in the secondary as well.
Still, adding one of college football's best players to an offense that would utilize him more than most would be fun - especially with how talented Jeanty is.
Jeanty also previously said he would like to play for the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys.