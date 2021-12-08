Chandler Jones on Jordan Hicks: 'He is the Heart of Our Defense'

There was little surprise within the Cardinals after linebacker Jordan Hicks was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week Wednesday.

Not only was Hicks outstanding against the Bears, but he has played at a high level all season following a Summer where it appeared he might be traded or lose his starting job to rookie Zaven Collins.

After 12 games, Hicks leads the team with 95 tackles (62 solo) with six for loss. He also has 5.0 sacks for 38 yards, five quarterback hits, four passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

No one on the team’s defense has played more snaps: 740, which is 96%. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons has played 727, and safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson 726 and 691, respectively.

Noting Hicks’ award, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “Usually the teams that win get recognized with some of those awards. It’s great for Jordan. He's been a great leader around here since we got here. A great person, great player and as a staff, we were all very excited to see him receive that.”

Outside linebacker Chandler Jones said, “Jordan Hicks is the heart of our defense and he is the quarterback of the defense. He has the green sticker (on his helmet) and he has the speaker in his helmet.

"It's his job to get everyone right and nine times out of 10, he's going to be the one that sees it first. He’s standing there in the middle of the defense and having Jordan on our defense is very helpful and very advantageous for us for sure.”

As for how Hicks handled his situation in the offseason, but then simply arrived at training camp ready to work and lead, Kingsbury said, “There's no doubt there's nobody that I respect more in this league really as a person watching how he handled that, the grace and poise and professionalism that he used throughout that process.

“It's a business for all of us and we understand that and there's decisions that have to be made and sometimes they don't go the way you want. But he worked his tail off and has come out and had a tremendous season, so I couldn't be more happy for him.”

Jones echoed those sentiments, saying, “Jordan is a guy and Jordan is a player that he's gonna show up and ball every Sunday. If there’s one thing that I will put my word on is that's what he'll do. So despite of whatever happened with him in the offseason, or whatever the situation may be, I feel like Jordan is a guy that he's going to come out and play and I knew that he was going to come out and do what he's doing this season.”