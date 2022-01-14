Arizona Cardinals: Defense Looks to Avoid Rams' Eye Candy

The Cardinals know the challenge the defense faces on Monday night against the Rams, and linebacker Jordan Hicks has a simple solution.

However, the difficult part of it is executing it.

When Hicks, voted this year’s winner of the Steve Schoenfeld Good Guy Award for his professionalism and insight while communicating with the media, was asked whether they have to build new things when playing a team for the third time, he said, “Not necessarily.”

He then acknowledged, “It's tough. Probably easier for an offense because they know what to expect and how to manipulate you and manipulate a defense in certain ways. Obviously, we're gonna show them some things that they haven't seen. They're gonna show us some things we haven't seen and that's just the nature of the game. But when it comes down to it, it's gonna be about physicality, execution and doing your job.

“So, they'll try to get us on stuff and as long as we stick to the basics of the defense and the things that we have to do, we should be just fine. Good eye control. That's going to be a big part of this game is eye control.”

Eye control. That’s another concept that sounds simple. However, in the controlled chaos of an NFL game, staying focused is the true challenge for all 11 players on every snap.

When asked to explain his perspective of eye control, Hicks said Rams head coach Sean McVay’s offense “has a lot of eye candy in terms of show you one thing and do something off of it. Have two plays that look exactly the same, but are completely opposite. So if, for me, I've got a tight end in man, my eyes need to be on him, and if I'm looking in the backfield, that's when they make their big plays.

“And so it goes back to every man doing their job, so that there are no gaps in the defense because if one person is not doing their job, that's usually where this offense is built to find that person. So it's disciplined football.”

That holds true throughout the field, but especially in the red zone.

“It’s week in and week out, if you can hold them to field goals,” Hicks said. “If they get down there, you got to hold them to field goals. Touchdowns will kill you. Really, it's stopping the run; any team that can run the ball in the red zone is dominant. And then again, eye candy; keep your eyes clean. They’ve got a lot of screens and things to steal your eyes down that way.

“And they scheme it up that way. They understand that if they can score seven down there that's what changes play. So, a lot of their main, one-time calls are what happen down there. So good eyes, good discipline.”

It’s that simple. Or not.