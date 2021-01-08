Why My All-Pro Ballot Didn't Include DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals was three votes short of being a first-team All-Pro and this voter explains why his ballot agreed.

There have been numerous questions asked since the voting was announced Friday for the NFL All-Pro team. Many of those questions were sent in this direction, wondering what my ballot looked like. Especially at wide receiver, where the Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins fell three votes shy of being on the first team.

In the interest of full disclosure, my votes were for the three receivers that ended up on the first team: Green Bay’s Davante Adams (49 votes), Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (48) and Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill (24). Hopkins totaled 21 votes from the 50-person panel.

As can be seen by the voting, it was nearly unanimous for Adams and Diggs as only one voter didn’t have Adams on his ballot and two failed to include Diggs.

As I filled out my ballot, there was a significant back and forth in my mind between Hill and Hopkins.

Surely, there are those that believe that Hopkins’ raw numbers are better than Hill. But, those are only some of the numbers.

Hopkins tied Adams for second in the NFL with 115 receptions. Diggs was first with 127. Hopkins was third with 1,407 yards behind Diggs with 1,535 and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who had 1,416. Hill tied for 17th with 87 catches and was eighth with 1,276 yards.

However, there are two categories where Hill had the edge over Hopkins, Adams and Diggs in one and over Hopkins and Diggs in the other: average per reception and touchdowns.

Hill averaged 14.7 yards to 12.2 for Hopkins, 12.1 for Diggs and 11.9 for Adams. That was a separator in my mind for Hill along with his 15 touchdowns, second in the league behind Adams’ 18. Diggs had eight and Hopkins only six.

Yes, Hopkins had two of this season’s signature catches against Buffalo and Philadelphia in two victories. However, his production in the Cardinals’ eight losses was average at best.

In those games, Hopkins had 50 receptions for only 449 yards, an average of 9.0 with one touchdown. That score was a 4-yard pass in the first loss to the Rams. In only four of the losses did he average even 10 yards per catch. Against Detroit, he had 10 receptions for 137 yards, but only 40 for 312 (7.8 average) in the other seven defeats. In four of the losses, the average per catch was 8.8, 6.5, 6.0 and 5.9.

It was still a close call, as it surely was for many of the voters, with Hopkins having only three fewer that Hill.

Being part of a playoff team probably also helped Hill. After all, the Chiefs, Packers and Bills won a total of 40 games.