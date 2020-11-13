DeAndre Hopkins fantasy football owners were probably not pleased with his output last Sunday in the Cardinals' game against the Miami Dolphins.

Three catches on three targets for 30 yards? Hopkins has never had fewer than seven targets in a game this season, so why didn't he get the ball?

It's not that simple.

Hopkins clarified on Friday that he really had seven targets Sunday. The difference is that he drew four pass-interference calls against cornerback Xavien Howard, including on back-to-back throws from quarterback Kyler Murray.

"I had seven targets, and four of them were penalties if I'm not mistaken," Hopkins said. "That might be a record. So, I was very happy (with regards to targets). We didn't win, that's one thing I was mad about, but not my catches, or completions. When a guy has to hold you when a ball has been going your way every time, I think that's a sign of respect."

It was a record. No one has had that many pass interference calls against them in a single game over the past 20 years.

Despite not showing up on the stat sheet, a gain is a gain, and his penalties moved the Cardinals 42 yards Sunday (one flag was offset). Friday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury discussed the many ways Hopkins helps the Cardinals move the ball aside from catching it, including drawing flags.

"A guy like 'Hop' draws that much attention where the DBs panic and grab him, pull him down and you get those big chunk plays," Kingsbury said. "They're pushing coverages that way and allowing Christian Kirk to catch touchdowns or Larry Fitzgerald to do his deal or KD (Kenyan Drake) and Chase (Edmonds) to get yards in the run game. Those stats of how many times they roll coverages to Hop, they never show up but they are a huge part of our offense."

Hopkins added: "As Long the ball moves. That's all I care about."

Kirk himself has expressed this season how Hopkins' presence has opened up opportunities for him. He leads the team in touchdown catches with six in eight games.

Kirk said this week that what he admires about Hopkins is his attitude regardless of output in a game.

"Even if he's not getting the ball, he's telling Kyler and Kliff and (receivers) coach (David) Raih, 'If C-Kirk's open on the other side, throw him this.' He's worried about getting other guys open, too. That's one of the things that shows that he's the ultimate pro."

But, Kingsbury did say he would like Hopkins targeted more often.

The first-year Cardinal was the top receiver in yards and catches through eight weeks before his 30-yard game. On Sunday, he faces the new leader, Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. Hopkins is three catches and 79 yards behind Diggs, but has played one fewer game since Buffalo has not had a bye yet.

Hopkins also made a proposal for the league on Friday, that would boost his and all offensive stats across the league.

"Receivers should get counted yards for penalties," he said.

That would certainly make fantasy owners more excited to grab receivers each year. Of course, it's unlikely to happen, but point well taken.