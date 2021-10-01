Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins Practices Fully Thursday

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins practiced for the first time Thursday since the week leading up to the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

We knew Thursday morning that Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was back on the field during the portion of practice open to the media. That includes stretching, conditioning and individual drills.

We now know with the distribution of the injury report that Hopkins had full participation in all aspects of practice three days prior to the NFC West matchup against the Rams. Hopkins had missed all three days of practice last week and Wednesday this week with an injury to his ribs. He did play 61 of 67 snaps against Jacksonville Sunday.

There was one addition to Thursday’s report as second-year running back Eno Benjamin was listed as limited with a hamstring injury. A seventh-round Cardinals draft pick in 2020, Benjamin has been a healthy inactive for his entire 19-game NFL career.

As expected, three injured offensive linemen did not practice for the second consecutive day: right tackle Kelvin Beachum (fractured ribs) along with left guard Justin Pugh and guard/tackle Justin Murray, both with back injuries.

Four players resting Wednesday fully participated Thursday: linebacker Chandler Jones, nose tackle Corey Peters, center Rodney Hudson and wide receiver A.J. Green, who was limited Wednesday.

For the Rams, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. was limited for the second consecutive day with injured ribs. Henderson was inactive for the team’s game Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Linebacker Leonard Floyd, who was out Wednesday because of an ankle injury, practiced fully Thursday. On Wednesday, cornerback Robert Rochell and wide receiver TuTu Atwell did not practice because of illness. Rochell was limited Thursday, while Atwell did not practice for the second consecutive day.

Two players that had rest days Wednesday both had full participation Thursday: defensive lineman Aaron Donald and left tackle Andrew Whitworth. Linebacker Terrell Lewis had a rest day Thursday and did not practice.