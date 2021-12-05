DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray Connect for Touchdown in Return to Action

The Arizona Cardinals saw their two offensive superstars return to action on Sunday, and it didn't take long for the dynamic duo of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins to find the end zone.

Well, that didn't take long.

After weeks of not playing, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned to action in Arizona's road meeting with the Chicago Bears.

After Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson intercepted an Andy Dalton pass on the first possession of the game, the Cardinals were in great field position to take the game's first lead.

Facing a fourth-and-2 from the 21-yard line and not wanting to test the early waters of kicker Matt Prater's leg in cold, windy and rainy conditions, Arizona opted to keep the offense on the field and go for it on its first possession of the game.

The result was a familiar result for many Cardinals fans, as the dynamic duo of Murray-Hopkins once again found the end zone.

The play, initially ruled incomplete, was later ruled a touchdown after Hopkins managed to show possession and both feet down in the end zone prior to falling out.

That's been par for the course for Hopkins, who has been nothing short of a scoring machine when healthy. This is now the sixth game Hopkins has scored in this season, only failing to score in three games that includes a Thursday Night Football meeting with Green Bay where he was hurt.

It was Hopkins' eighth touchdown of the season and it was the first touchdown reception for a Cardinals wide receiver since the Week 7 game against Houston. After a 9-yard pass to tight end Zach Ertz on the play before, the touchdown yards left Murray one yard short of 10,000 for his career.

As for Murray, the touchdown came shortly after a fumble where the ball simply slipped out of his hand on a pass attempt thanks to the wet conditions. However, Murray showed his ability to bounce back with a tremendous throw to Hopkins down the sideline that resulted in six points.

Many were curious as to how Murray and Hopkins would play in their return to the field, especially in the infamous weather of Chicago. Yet any rust accumulated over the weeks missed due to injury was quickly shed.