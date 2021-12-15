Report: DeAndre Hopkins Expected to Miss Remainder of Regular Season

Reports say Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suffered a sprained knee Monday night against the Rams and will miss the remainder of the regular season.

According to Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a MRI done Monday because of a leg injury and after the result was seeking a second opinion.

That was followed by reports from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media and ESPN’s Adam Schefter that it was a knee injury. Schefter’s report further claimed that Hopkins has a sprained knee and is expected to miss the remaining four games of the regular season, but possibly could be available for the playoffs.

The Cardinals need only one more win or a variety of combinations of other teams’ losses to qualify for the postseason.

While the Cardinals did not practice Wednesday, they were required to issue an injury report based on an estimation of what participation would be if there was practice.

Thus, it was no surprise that Hopkins was listed as not practicing because of a . . . drum roll, please . . . knee injury.

Running back James Conner, who suffered an ankle injury Monday night, was also listed as not practicing, but was termed day-to-day by Kingsbury.

Tuesday, the head coach was also asked if there were any other injury issues from the game with players and if anyone was being tested. He said, “No, nothing; nothing major.”

However, the injury report included several newcomers. Time will tell if any are “major” or not, especially for cornerback Robert Alford.

Alford (pectoral), defensive tackles Leki Fotu (shoulder) and Jordan Phillips (thumb) and nose tackle Corey Peters (knee) were on the report. Alford, Fotu and Peters were listed as not practicing, while Phillips was limited.

Defensive tackle Zach Kerr (ribs), who missed the game against the Rams because of the injury, did not practice. Left guard Justin Pugh (calf), who was active but did not play any offensive snaps Monday night, is still considered limited.

Seeking depth in the secondary (because of Alford's injury?), the Cardinals signed cornerback Breon Borders Wednesday. Borders had terminated his own practice-squad contract with the Titans Tuesday so he could be available to the Cardinals faster.

The team's practice-squad protections also reflect concern at wide receiver and cornerback. Protected from being signed by another team this were were receivers Andre Baccellia and Greg Dortch along with corners Kevin Peterson and Jace Whittaker.

The Cardinals also designated tight end David Wells for return from reserve/injured.

The Lions had six players as non-participants in practice and five being limited Wednesday.

Out of practice were running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder), tight end T.J. Hockenson (hand), linebackers Alex Anzalone (ankle) and Julian Okwara (ankle), guard Jonah Jackson (back) and safety Jalen Elliott (personal).

Limited were tackle Penie Sewell (shoulder), defensive end Michael Brockers (knee) and linebackers Derrick Barnes (knee), Austin Bryant (shoulder) and Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder).