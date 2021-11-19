Checking Out Horoscopes for Leos Kingsbury and Murray

Checking out the horoscopes for this week ever since Kliff Kingsbury made sure to tell the media that he and Kyler Murray are Leos.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury opened the door very wide earlier this week when he was talking about his relationship with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Among several things, Kingsbury said, “We butt heads. I mean, we’re both Leos.”

Noting that both are “super competitive,” Kingsbury reiterated, “So we'll butt heads. And I think that kind of has us go at each other at times. But we both know, it's from a great place. And like I said, at the end of the day, he knows I'm tied to him. He knows that we're tied together. And we just got to find a way to get it done. And we both approach it from that aspect.”

A look at some daily horoscopes does have some fascinating things to say about Leos. So, merely as a public service, we present the horoscopes from Wednesday and Thursday and Friday this week.

Who knows? Perhaps Murray and Kingsbury will check their horoscopes Sunday to see if there are any clues about whether Murray should play or not.

Check back here Sunday to find out.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

"You have help when you need it because you're gracious enough not to take it for granted. Seize the chance to publicly recognize the efforts of your team. Words spoken before a group have a deep emotional impact."

Thursday, Nov. 18

“You’ll be in a position of leadership. Communication errors abound now, so keep your messages simple. The integrity you bring to your endeavors speaks louder than words ever could.”

Friday, Nov. 19

“Electric energy is flowing through your professional endeavors! A more prestigious set of duties may be handed to you, and today's Lunar Eclipse in your 10th House of Career and Accomplishment can help you have great success with them. Using your vibrant gifts to fulfill your responsibilities could bring you tons of satisfaction -- it'll probably feel amazing to step into your power like this. Remember this feeling any time you feel uncertain about your abilities in the future and your confidence will soar.”