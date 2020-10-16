SI.com
Cardinals Allowed to Host 1,200 Fans for Next Home Game

Mason Kern

The Arizona Cardinals have played two of their five games this season at home. Amid COVID-19 protocols and restrictions from both the NFL and state guidelines, the first was played with zero non-essential personnel in the stands. By the second game, rules eased as 750 family and friends of players, coaches and staff were permitted into the stadium.

When the Cardinals return home for their third game at State Farm Stadium against Seattle in Glendale Oct. 25, there will be an even larger presence. The team announced Friday that the Arizona Department of Health Services is allowing an increase in the number of spectators to 1,200, including season-ticket holders.

"Seats from this very limited allotment will be made available exclusively to season-ticket members in account seniority order," the press release said. "To accommodate the greatest number of season-ticket members, seats will only be sold in quantities of two and assigned in adherence with all local and state COVID-19 guidelines. Season-ticket members will be contacted by email today with more specific details."

The following precautions are being mandated by the team.

  • Masks will be mandatory for all attendees and failure to comply will result in ejection.
  • The 1,200 tickets will be allocated in pods of two on both the east and west sides of the stadium with 600 per side.
  • To allow for the necessary social distancing, seats not available will be zip-tied to prevent their use.
  • Tickets and parking are 100 percent digital and will be touch-lessly scanned upon entry. Concessions will also be a contact-less experience.
  • Additional staff will be on hand to continuously clean all high-contact surfaces and restrooms throughout the event.

The press release also stated that no future decisions have been made regarding the rest of the home games on the schedule and the 1,200 number could increase or decrease depending on state and league guidelines. The next home game after Oct. 25 is Nov. 8 against the Miami Dolphins. 

