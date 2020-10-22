Cardinals Host Busy Tryout Day Thursday

While rosters across the NFL continue to churn as the season progresses, the Arizona Cardinals continue to scout potential options. This was evidenced Thursday when the franchise reported tryouts with five players to the league office, including tight ends Ian Bunting and Dax Raymond; defensive linemen Kahzin Daniels and Daniel Wise; and running back Khalfani Muhammad.

The tryouts likely occurred Wednesday, but after the 1 p.m. deadline for reporting them to the league.

The organization currently has 52 of a maximum 53 players on its active roster and a full 16-man practice squad. Yet, with safety Jalen Thompson on reserve/injured, designated for return, it is likely that last slot is his. He was observed practicing during the open portion of Thursday's session.

Bunting, 6-foot-6, 248 pounds, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of California in 2019 and was signed to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad Oct. 8, 2019. He was never elevated to the active roster and signed a reserve/futures contract with the Colts Dec. 30 of that year. He suffered a leg injury in Indianapolis's training camp practices in August and was subsequently waived/injured Aug. 23 before shifting to reserve/injured Aug. 25. Bunting was waived with an injury settlement Sept. 2 and became a free agent. During his senior year with the Golden Bears, he caught 18 passes for 195 yards.

Raymond, 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State in 2019. He was subsequently waived and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers July 20. After suffering an ankle injury on the second day of training camp practices, Raymond was waived with an injury settlement Aug. 30. Raymond was a two-year starter for the Aggies, catching 72 passes for 873 yards and three touchdowns. He was twice named All-Mountain West Conference.

Daniels, 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, is actually blind in one eye as the result of an accident that occurred when he was 5-years-old after riding a scooter before colliding with a pole that left him partially without sight. He attended Division II Charleston and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was waived in the cutdown to 53 players that year, but made the team's practice squad. Daniels appeared in two games (zero starts) in 2019 and played three total defensive snaps and eight on special teams. He was waived Sept. 5.

Wise, 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas in 2019. He made the team's practice squad and spent the entire season with the group. He was signed to a reserve/futures contract Dec. 30, 2019 before being waived March 18.

Muhammad, 5-foot-7, 175 pounds, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans out of California. On May 12 of that year, the franchise signed Muhammad to a four-year, $2.47 million rookie contract with a signing bonus of $70,837. He was waived on Sept. 2, 2017, and was signed to the Titans' practice squad Sept. 3 before being released April 30, 2018. He later joined the New England Patriots Aug. 27, 2018, but was waived Aug. 31. Following that stint, Muhammad signed to the Denver Broncos' practice squad and later signed two separate reserve/futures contracts. He was most recently waived July 27 and became a free agent.