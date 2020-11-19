With their numbers alarmingly low on the defensive line in the aftermath of losing nose tackle Corey Peters for the season and with nose tackle Rashard Lawrence and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Leki Fotu out Thursday, the Cardinals hosted several players at the position for tryouts and a visit Wednesday.

Those reported to the league for tryouts were defensive linemen Stacy McGee, Daylon Mack and P.J. Johnson. Defensive lineman Domata Peko was a reported visit.

According to each player's listed weight at their most recent NFL stops, those four players combine to weigh 1,340 pounds.

The two most experienced are Peko and McGee.

Peko (Michigan State) entered the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals as a fourth-round draft pick in 2006. He played 11 seasons with the Bengals, two with the Denver Broncos and was with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, where he played seven games with three starts. He became an unrestricted free agent last March and has not been with a team in 2020.

During his 14-year career, the 6-foot-3, 335-pound Peko has played 208 games with 189 starts.

Like Peko, McGee (Oklahoma) has not been with a team in 2020 after becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. He was a sixth-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2013 and played four seasons with the Raiders, two in Washington and appeared in four games with the Carolina Panthers in 2019. The 6-foot-3, 340-pound McGee has played in 79 NFL games with 29 starts.

Mack (Texas A & M) was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. After playing one game and being inactive for eight, the 6-foot-1, 340-pound Mack was placed on reserve/injured Nov. 13 for the remainder of the season.

This year, Mack was waived Aug. 1 and claimed by the Lions, but failed his physical and was waived Aug. 7. Ten days later, he was signed by the Giants and then waived in the cutdown to 53 players on Sept. 5. Mack subsequently spent seven days on Green Bay’s practice squad from Sept. 10- 16.

Johnson (Arizona) was selected by the Lions in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. He was waived Aug. 31 and later signed to the Chargers’ practice squad Dec. 4. After signing a reserve/futures contract with the Chargers on Dec. 30, he was waived Aug. 1. The 6-foot-3, 335-pound Johnson then signed with the Seahawks Aug. 18 and was waived in the Sept. 5 cut to 53 players.