How the Cardinals Can Clinch Playoff Berth in Week 14

With the league's top record, the Arizona Cardinals can clinch a playoff spot this week in a variety of ways.

It's number-crunching time in the NFL, as the postseason is right around the corner for some of the best teams in the league.

Count the Arizona Cardinals as one of those teams, with the Cardinals possessing the best record in the league at 10-2 through 12 games.

Last year, the Cardinals were in a somewhat familiar position at this point in the season. Arizona began 2020 with a 6-3 record, but won only two of their final seven games. Some players admitted following the season that they were looking ahead when that shouldn't have been the case.

Yet this is a new team, with upgraded talent and experience in each part of the roster.

With the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing right behind the Cardinals at 9-3, the Cardinals are in not in a safe place where they could put their season on auto-pilot moving forward.

Their next test provides no easy out, either.

The Los Angeles Rams (8-4) are set to travel to State Farm Stadium to battle the Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 14, having lost once to the Cardinals earlier this season.

How the Cardinals Can Clinch Playoff Berth

The Cardinals can clinch a playoff spot with any of the following scenarios:

Arizona win/tie over Los Angeles OR

Minnesota Vikings loss/tie + San Francisco 49ers loss OR

Vikings loss/tie + New Orleans Saints loss/tie + Carolina Panthers loss/tie OR

49ers loss/tie + Saints loss/tie + Atlanta Falcons AND Carolina tie

It's simple: Win, and you're in.

Should the Cardinals not be able to handle business themselves, they do have a few other options to officially punch their ticket to the postseason.

Bigger goals exist for Arizona. However, one more box can be checked on the journey to get where so many people believe they can be.