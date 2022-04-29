How the Arizona Cardinals See Hollywood Brown Fitting in the Offense

The Arizona Cardinals traded for wide receiver Marquise Brown, who they see lining up inside and out wide.

The Arizona Cardinals have a 1,000-yard receiver to incorporate into the offense after trading for former Baltimore Ravens target Marquise Brown during the NFL Draft Thursday.

Arizona sent the No. 23 overall pick and also got back the No. 100 pick.

Brown, the 2019 No. 25 overall selection, is a 5-foot-9 speedster with experience on the outside and inside.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the trade that he can use Brown everywhere. He envisions Brown mainly stepping into Arizona's 2021 lead receiver Christian Kirk's role after the latter left in free agency.

"He's dynamic, 91 catches, and the style of offense that Baltimore plays where they're going to be run-first, heavy, two tight ends, two receivers at most, we just felt like the perfect fit," Kingsbury said. "He plays inside, outside and can really take the top off."

Kirk primarily played in the slot last year, and the Cardinals anticipate Brown will move around.

With Baltimore last year, he played 31.4% of his snaps in the slot and 68.5% out wide, according to Pro Football Focus.

Brown gained 1,008 yards and finished 14th in the league in catches.

He joins a receiving corps with DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, A.J. Green, Antoine Wesley and tight ends Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams.

The former Raven could line up at the Z opposite Hopkins with Moore inside, or potentially in the slot with Green and Hopkins out wide. Kirk was more of a straight slot receiver last year, so Brown can provide more variance.

The current depth is something Arizona did not have last year, as Hopkins missed most of the second half of the season due to injuries, Williams' campaign ended in Week 5 and Ertz made his team debut in Week 7.

Plus, Brown is close with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, as the two led the Oklahoma Sooners to the College Football Playoff in 2018. Brown was taken 24 spots after Murray went first to Arizona in the 2019 draft.

General manager Steve Keim said he felt this year's receiver class was deep, but trading for a proven player in Brown is more beneficial than taking a prospect.

"This isn't a forecast, this guy's done it and he's done it at a high level," Keim said. "He can fly and he is a legitimate playmaker. He's got really good hands. So, it's exciting."

Keim said the Cardinals wanted to trade for Brown during the 2019 draft, and he spoke to the then-Sooner during the lead up to the draft. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta confirmed Thursday night that Brown asked to be traded.

"He's got a really easygoing sort of laid-back personality," Keim said. "Yet, at the same time, on the field he's a fierce competitor, especially for a little more of a slighter receiver. He's competitive as hell, he competes in a crowd. You see him make acrobatic catches. And again, his speed is 0-60, second to none."

Keim stated that the deal was not a knee-jerk reaction because four wide receivers came off the board in the first 12 picks.

Owner Michael Bidwill said at the Cardinals draft party at State Farm Stadium that the talks between Arizona and Baltimore heated up over the last couple of days. Bidwill picked up Brown and his girlfriend in his plane, and the newest Cardinal made an appearance at the draft party.

Kingsbury said on the Pat McAfee show following the trade that Murray is "fired up" and "ecstatic."

Brown is a part of the Cardinals' plans for at least the next couple of years. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but Keim said the Cardinals will pick up his fifth-year option for 2023.

The Cardinals have Hopkins, Moore, Ertz, running back James Conner and Brown under contract for multiple seasons along with Murray, who is in extension talks.