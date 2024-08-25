How to Watch Cardinals vs Broncos
Who: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
What: NFL preseason Week 3
When: Sunday, Aug. 25 at 1:30 PM AZ Time
Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
TV: CBS
The Arizona Cardinals conclude preseason festivities today when they travel to play the Denver Broncos in a Sunday afternoon battle that will see neither team's starting quarterback (Kyler Murray for Arizona and rookie Bo Nix in Denver) touch the field.
For the Cardinals, Clayton Tune and Desmond Ridder will split snaps to determine who will ultimately back-up Murray in regular season play.
CBS' crew of Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty and A.J. Ross will handle the broadcast while streaming on NFL+ is also valid for preseason games if you don't have cable.
Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM will carry the radio broadcast with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi. Fuego 106.7 FM has the Spanish broadcast with Luis Hernandez and Irving Villanueva on the call.
After today, the Cardinals will have an off week before gearing up for their regular season opener, which is on the road against the Buffalo Bills.
