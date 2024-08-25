All Cardinals

How to Watch Cardinals vs Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals battle the Denver Broncos this week to conclude their preseason slate.

Donnie Druin

The Arizona Cardinals celebrate a touchdown by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, before a preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Arizona Cardinals celebrate a touchdown by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, before a preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Who: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
What: NFL preseason Week 3
When: Sunday, Aug. 25 at 1:30 PM AZ Time
Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
TV: CBS

The Arizona Cardinals conclude preseason festivities today when they travel to play the Denver Broncos in a Sunday afternoon battle that will see neither team's starting quarterback (Kyler Murray for Arizona and rookie Bo Nix in Denver) touch the field.

For the Cardinals, Clayton Tune and Desmond Ridder will split snaps to determine who will ultimately back-up Murray in regular season play.

CBS' crew of Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty and A.J. Ross will handle the broadcast while streaming on NFL+ is also valid for preseason games if you don't have cable.

Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM will carry the radio broadcast with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi. Fuego 106.7 FM has the Spanish broadcast with Luis Hernandez and Irving Villanueva on the call.

After today, the Cardinals will have an off week before gearing up for their regular season opener, which is on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

Relevant Reading

Six Cardinals to Watch in Preseason Finale

Analyst Says Cardinals Should Cut This Player

Cardinals First-Round Pick Will Miss Multiple Weeks

Broncos Won't Play First-Round Pick vs Cardinals

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News