How Zach Ertz Fits On, Off the Field for Cardinals

Only a week ago, tight end Zach Ertz was a Philadelphia Eagle preparing to play his last game with the team he was with for nearly a decade.

On Wednesday, Ertz found himself face-to-face with media members covering the Arizona Cardinals after being acquired via trade last Friday.

"It was different for sure. I wore red in college, so I guess the transition wasn't as drastic being at Stanford. We were the Cardinal, so it wasn't too far gone from the Cardinals," said Ertz when asked how it felt to put something other than Eagles green on for the first time in his professional career.

"But I'm excited to be here. I mean, what an opportunity it is to be on this football team: 6-0 playing great football, being on the sideline, meeting the guys traveling to Cleveland this past weekend, I was exhausted. But it was so worth it. Because just being around the group, you feel the energy, feel the leadership on this team, and I'm just excited to be a part of it."

Ertz, who was traded for cornerback Tay Gowan and a fifth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, was brought in to replace tight end Maxx Williams following his season-ending injury vs. San Francisco. Williams is scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday.

While it's yet to be seen exactly how Ertz will replace Williams on the field, we at least know how he'll replace Williams on the team plane: Sitting next to quarterback Kyler Murray.

Ertz said, "I walked on the plane, I got my seat assignment and we happened to sit right next to each other. So it was probably the higher-ups or I don't know if it was Maxx's seat or whatever. I don't know; I don't think it was an accident."

Ertz was confirmed by defensive coordinator (and current co-head coach) Vance Joseph to play Sunday against the Houston Texans. Immediate expectations for Ertz, who will have had just nine days to digest a brand new playbook since his trade was made official, are unknown at the moment.

However, the Cardinals remain confident Ertz will pick up lingo rather quickly.

"I feel like (I had) no mistakes today (at practice). No missed assignments at practice today. So I'm excited for Sunday," said Ertz.

Based off the tremendous season Williams was having, Ertz is expected to properly fill the void and even elevate the level of play at tight end for Arizona.

How Ertz Fits On the Field

Much like Williams, Ertz is a very capable blocker while also possessing safe hands for Murray to seek when needed.

Yet that's just the floor of what Ertz has shown he could do, as his ability to create separation and mismatches against defenders adds a dynamic layer for Arizona in the passing attack.

Typically, the Cardinals run a majority of their offense out of 11 personnel (one running back/one tight end/three wide receivers), as SharpFootballStats charts Arizona with 43% of offensive plays ran through that specific package.

Without Williams last week against Cleveland, only Baltimore and Miami ran fewer plays out of 11 personnel. The Cardinals opted to run many four-receiver sets (10 personnel), running a whopping 26 plays (38%) out of that package during Sunday's win over the Browns.

The next highest team in the league (Chicago) ran four plays with that personnel grouping.

The addition of Ertz is expected to see Arizona return to more single tight-end formations, while also potentially having Ertz and another blocking tight end in on short-yardage situations. The Cardinals ran 12 personnel (one running back/two tight ends) for 24% of the plays in the four full weeks before Williams' injury. Arizona utilized the formation just 9% last week in Cleveland.

Joseph says as a defensive coordinator, it's tough to game-plan for a tight end like Ertz on first down.

"He's good at blocking and also catching the football but he's just one more weapon that Kyler has at his disposal," Joseph said. "It makes it tough to account for everyone, especially tight ends on first, second down, right? No one has a plan to double the tight end on first or second down; it's too much going on."

Ertz arrives in Arizona with the prestigious title of "elite" associated with his name, a luxury previously unheard of for the Cardinals at the position.

Ertz should be able to capitalize on opportunities thanks to other weapons such as receivers DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore offering a handful for defenses. While Ertz says he's still looking for real estate in Arizona, he's excited for the open real estate he might find in the middle of the field.

"Then you look at it from afar, with D-Hop, A.J., Rondale, C-Kirk, the backs (such as) James (Conner) . . . There's a lot of talent in the skill-position room and I'm just excited to be a part of it. Obviously, me, A.J. and D-Hop have been No. 1 receivers our whole career," Ertz said.

"So I'm excited to play with those guys. There should be a little more space in the middle of the field, which I'm excited about. It should be fun."

It will be interesting to see how head coach Kliff Kingsbury works Ertz into his system, yet his playmaking ability at tight end adds a new dimension for Murray and Co. to exploit, essentially making opposing defenses pick their poison on each play.

How Ertz Fits Off the Field

For the Cardinals, high-school science classes are far beyond their concern. Yet even at the highest level of professional football, chemistry is important.

Ertz has already begun the bonding process with Murray, who will likely be throwing Ertz the ball often once he's fully integrated into his new playbook.

"I feel like the best quarterback-tight-end relationships that I have had started off the field," Ertz said. "And so it's important to get to know each other off the field so that you can start trusting each other on the field."

Ertz also appreciated Murray reaching out and being an open book from the start of their relationship.

"It speaks volumes about him (Murray) that he kind of went out of his way to make me feel comfortable and welcome here," Ertz said. "He didn't have to do that. But I think it just speaks about his leadership as the quarterback of this team and he wants all the guys to feel comfortable here. So obviously, I'm very appreciative of that, and we did hit it off right away."

Ertz, who already has prior relationships with guys such as guard Justin Pugh (who is hosting Ertz while he finds a new home) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (who won a Super Bowl with Ertz in Philadelphia), looks to bring some of that winning magic to Arizona's locker room.

He said, "The most fun thing that I've been a part of is winning a Super Bowl. To me, that's what separates all the other seasons that I've played. I played eight years (in Philadelphia) . . . By far the most fun I had is when we won the Super Bowl.

"And so for me, it doesn't matter how many balls I get. All I care about is winning football games and that's why I wanted to come here. This is arguably one of the best teams in the league and I'm just excited to be a part of it.

"It really starts (by) setting the tempo in practice each and every day (and) not getting complacent as a football team. Because the best football teams I've been a part of get better from week to week. And I think that's the goal here in this organization is we got to be better this week than we were last week. Just continuing to build so you're a better football team in December than you were in September."

Ertz brings a valuable talent to the field, making his acquisition a no-brainer especially following Williams' injury.

His presence in Arizona's locker room also aligns with the blueprint general manager Steve Keim laid out in the offseason, finding veterans who can guide the team in the right direction with a healthy mixture of talent and leadership.

Ertz, a player who knows very well what it takes to make the ultimate sacrifice and win a ring, looks to play a pivotal role in the showing the Cardinals how to get the job done.

"It was really a perfect fit as far as our locker room (is concerned)," said Joseph on Wednesday. "He's a very, very smart guy. He's been a great leader for Philly. And right now, he's just here soaking up the information on the offense and waiting on his chance to play."