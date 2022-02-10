Howard Balzer Previews Super Bowl LVI Coaching, QB Matchups

Howard Balzer of AllCardinals.com is live on the scene at Super Bowl LVI, previewing the big game's coaching and quarterback matchups.

Super Bowl LVI is nearly here, and Fan Nation has sent the cream of the crop to Los Angeles to preview the big game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

Hailing as a Hall of Fame selector for nearly two decades, Howard Balzer of AllCardinals.com will be covering his 41st Super Bowl come Sunday.

As of now, SI Sportsbook has the Rams as four-point favorites heading into Super Bowl LVI.

With any matchup, the game will likely come down to two big factors: Coaching and quarterback play.

Two prominent, offensive-minded play-callers Zac Taylor (Bengals) and Sean McVay (Rams) are set to take the stage, so we just might be in for some fireworks.

Of course, quarterbacks Matthew Stafford of the Rams and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow will do their best to hold their end of the bargain.

Balzer discussed the important chess matches happening under center and inside the headset, which you can view below: