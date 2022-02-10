Skip to main content

Howard Balzer Previews Super Bowl LVI Coaching, QB Matchups

Howard Balzer of AllCardinals.com is live on the scene at Super Bowl LVI, previewing the big game's coaching and quarterback matchups.

Super Bowl LVI is nearly here, and Fan Nation has sent the cream of the crop to Los Angeles to preview the big game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. 

Hailing as a Hall of Fame selector for nearly two decades, Howard Balzer of AllCardinals.com will be covering his 41st Super Bowl come Sunday. 

As of now, SI Sportsbook has the Rams as four-point favorites heading into Super Bowl LVI. 

With any matchup, the game will likely come down to two big factors: Coaching and quarterback play. 

Read More

Two prominent, offensive-minded play-callers Zac Taylor (Bengals) and Sean McVay  (Rams) are set to take the stage, so we just might be in for some fireworks. 

Of course, quarterbacks Matthew Stafford of the Rams and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow will do their best to hold their end of the bargain. 

Balzer discussed the important chess matches happening under center and inside the headset, which you can view below:

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Howard Balzer Previews Super Bowl LVI Coaching, QB Matchups

11 minutes ago
© The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY
News

Larry Fitzgerald Speaks on Retirement, Kyler Murray's Social Media Scrubbing

4 hours ago
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Christian Kirk Says Kyler Murray's Future Will Impact Free Agency Plans

5 hours ago
© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Mock Draft Monday: Cardinals Steal Tyler Linderbaum

Feb 7, 2022
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kyler Murray, Other Cardinals Enjoy Time at Pro Bowl Despite NFC Loss

Feb 7, 2022
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kyler Murray Wipes Instagram Clean, Unfollows Cardinals

Feb 7, 2022
© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Named NFLPA Community Award Finalist

Feb 3, 2022
© Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

First-Timer D.J. Humphries Becomes Fifth Cardinal in 2022 Pro Bowl

Feb 3, 2022