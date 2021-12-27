Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury Glad Rodney Hudson is Back

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said center Rodney Hudson is “the glue” that has enabled the offense to play well when he has been on the field.

The Cardinals received a ray of sunshine Monday, one day after they clinched a playoff spot: center Rodney Hudson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Hudson has missed five games this season, the first three because of an injury to his ribs and the last two after testing positive for COVID-19 and landing on reserve Dec. 16. That was three days before the team’s Week 15 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The 10-5 Cardinals are 2-3 in the games he has missed.

Snaps in the shotgun have also been an issue whether it was Max Garcia or Sean Harlow playing in place of Hudson.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “I think it's just something we got to work on. The last couple of weeks we've had the ball on the ground I think three times, which just can't happen. It's too tough of a league to waste plays like that and turn it over. And so it's something we got to shore up.”

In Week 8 against Green Bay, Harlow skied a snap over quarterback Kyler Murray’s head in the final drive that ended with an interception. The Cardinals got the yardage back after the poor snap, but they were forced to use a crucial timeout.

Kingsbury is glad to have Hudson back.

“Rodney has been huge for us,” the head coach said. “When you look at the games that he's played in, we played really well offensively. And he's the security blanket for all of us, really, the coaching staff and the o-line, the skill position players and he's kind of the glue that's made it all stick together. So it's a big deal to get him back.

“And we'll ease him back in the next few days trying to get his conditioning going. Make sure he feels up to speed and hopefully by game day, he's ready to roll.”

When asked if Garcia could move back to right guard from center to replace Josh Jones, Kingsbury said, “We'll see how Rodney feels and go from there. Not sure exactly what that lineup’s gonna look like. And really won't know until we see the status of Rodney.”

Kingsbury also answered questions on other players dealing with injuries:

Asked whether there is an update for this week on running back James Conner (heel), wide receiver/kick returner Rondale Moore (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (knee), all of whom were inactive against the Colts, Kingsbury said, “There's not as of now. All three of those guys I would say are day-to-day.”

Cornerback Marco Wilson left the game against the Colts because of a shoulder injury and played only 39% of the snaps. Kingsbury said, “We'll see on Wednesday where that stands; still being evaluated right now.”

Asked if he knows if punter/holder Andy Lee, who was placed on reserve/COVID-19 last Wednesday, will be available against Dallas, Kingsbury said, “I do not. As of now he is not cleared from protocols, but we're hoping he can test out at some point this week and feel good enough to play.”

Finally, safety Charles Washington limped off the field a few times Saturday after special-teams plays. He played 15 special teams snaps, second-most on the team, after he had returned against the Lions following 10 games on reserve/injured.

“Charles is OK,” Kingsbury said. “He's still just dealing with that hamstring, but he feels good. He feels like he's made strides. I think he's protecting it maybe a little bit. But I think he's played at a high level.”