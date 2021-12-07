Arizona Cardinals: D.J. Humphries, People Watcher

Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    Walmart People Watching Spot for Cardinals Tackle D.J. Humphries

    The Cardinals left tackle lists Walmart as the best place to people watch because of the ‘weird people’ there.
    Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries is an avowed people watcher.

    We learned that recently when he was innocently asked how he has seen Kliff Kingsbury change in his three seasons as the head coach.

    Humphries said he loves to people watch and then explained how Kingsbury’s approach has grown with time.

    Later, Humphries was then asked if there are certain places he likes to watch people. To which he said, “Walmart’s got the most interesting people in the world and the most variety. It’s a wide array of strange people at Walmart. I’m telling you, you gotta go. You can’t go to Target; it’s not the same. Target is not the same.

    “Walmart? It’s a great time, trust me, guys. Trust me. The next outing that you need to go get something generic like some tape or anything that you can get from any generic store, please go to your nearest Walmart. Not a neighborhood Walmart, preferably a Super Walmart. Go in there and do a lap. You don’t have to go in, just do a lap, enjoy yourself. You’re welcome.”

    Humphries talked to the media Monday and a reporter noted that this was the first time he was available since the team’s bye. So, the question, was if he spent any of his off time at Walmart.

    He said, “I did not; actually I did not. I did a lot of people watching at Safeway though because I had to go on a lot of runs to get stuff for Thanksgiving and stuff like that. So I did a lot of people watching at Safeway. Not as fun. A lot more soccer moms and stuff in Safeway. Not as many weird people like there are at Walmart.”

    Perhaps the only thing to wonder about is what other people watchers at Walmart might think of Humphries!

    Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) reacts against the Oakland Raiders during a preseason game at University of Phoenix Stadium.
