D.J. Humphries Added to Reserve/COVID List

Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries was not at the open portion of practice Thursday, but wasn’t listed on the injury report.

The Cardinals Thursday injury report is notable for who is not on it, rather than for who is.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries was not on the field in the portion of practice open to the media Thursday morning, but he was not on the injury report.

Humphries has since been placed on the reserve/COVID list.

A similar instance occurred two weeks ago when center Rodney Hudson was not at practice and was then placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Humphries now lands on the list three days after Hudson was activated. After not practicing Wednesday, Hudson was limited Thursday.

Also not practicing was running back James Conner (heel), who was on the field for stretching and individual drills, but apparently didn’t take part in the “team” portion of practice.

Others not practicing for the second consecutive day were defensive end Zach Allen (ankle), tight end Demetrius Harris (shoulder), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (knee) and cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder).

Allen did some conditioning work in the open portion on a side field.

Players upgraded to limited Thursday from not practicing the day before were safety Budda Baker (ribs) and wide receiver/kick returner Rondale Moore (ankle).

Tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) and safety Deionte Thompson (shoulder) were upgraded from limited to full, while running back Chase Edmonds (back) was limited for the second consecutive day.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum did not have a designation after having a rest day Wednesday.

For the Cowboys, defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (illness) was added to the injury report and did not practice, while wide receiver Malik Turner (calf) was upgraded from limited to full.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and left tackle Tyron Smity (ankle) were both limited for the second straight day. Running backs Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and Tony Pollard (foot) fully participated for the second consecutive practice.