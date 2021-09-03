Arizona Cardinals D.J. Humphries Rips NFL Top 100

It would be an understatement to say that Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries isn’t a fan of the NFL top 100.

A conversation during a media availability with Humphries earlier this week (Aug. 30) became hilarious after he was first asked what he thought about wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins landing at eight on the list.

“I'll be honest; I didn't watch it at all,” Humphries claimed with a smile. “Because I didn't get in. Once I got past 70, once I saw J.J. (Watt) at 66, I was like, all right, maybe I’ll be 50; maybe I’ll squeak in there somehow. But eight does sound very (low) for Hop. I would definitely like to see him in the top three. That’s just me personally. I’m biased for sure.”

Humphries then let loose when he was told that safety Budda Baker recently said he didn’t know players were involved and was asked if he has ever voted.

Humphries said, “It’s bulls---. I don’t think we actually pick it. I think this s--- is all made up. I haven’t voted on that list once. I haven’t voted for anybody once. So I think it’s a bunch of bull---. The NFL top 100, (they’re) making it up. I don’t know, at this point, I wouldn’t talk to somebody because I feel like, a hundred guys, c’mon bro, 99, at least (for me), somewhere in there.

“But no, I’m just kidding. To answer your question, I have never ... don’t believe the hype. I don’t know who they send these lists to, who gets them, but I haven’t got one yet. So, tell them to put that in their pipe and smoke it.”

At that, a Cardinals PR staffer made sure the line of questioning stopped by ending the interview with, “Thank you, D.J.”

Still, no matter how many laughs there were in response to what Humphries said, he does raise serious questions about the process. An NFL source told AllCardinals that players are polled, but they vote for 20 players, not 100. The votes are then tabulated with each No. 1 player getting 20 points all the way down to one point for No. 20.

However, there are arguably many potential top-100 players that would be hard-pressed to be a part of someone’s top 20. Furthermore, it’s likely that many of the players beyond 20 and surely beyond 50 or so likely didn’t total many points.

The next question is how many players voted. The league source said, “In recent history, over half the league voted and climbed as high as 1,200 players one year. A lot of that was driven by being able to visit team facilities, so in the absence of being able to do that about a quarter of the league’s current active players voted.

“Voting occurred from January through April, and any player on a roster at the end of the regular season was eligible to vote. Production of this year’s edition was a bit different from previous years in that all voting and interviews were done virtually instead of in-person at NFL facilities. Every NFL player was contacted and given the opportunity to vote virtually.”

Humphries must have missed the attempted contact, as did Baker. And, as the NFL admitted, only about 25 percent of all players allegedly contact actually voted.

As for Baker, he was the highest ranked safety at 19, 12 spots ahead of Seattle’s Jamal Adams, who missed four games last season.

Asked about his ranking, which catapulted from 97 in 2020, Baker said, "It was definitely cool. For me, I don't really let that stuff get to me. It's definitely cool, definitely a blessing ... who votes for that type of stuff.”

Told it’s “you guys,” he said, “Oh, OK, well I'm definitely glad to have the players on different teams think of me very highly and I appreciate that a lot.”

Finally, he was asked what was more accurate, his top-100 number of Madden 22 rating, which increased from 86 the year before to 93.

He said, "I would say both of them are a little inaccurate. (My) Madden rating should be 99, I feel like. I should be top five in the top 100. But at the end of the day, it's a blessing to see what these guys put me at, and it's a great starting point. But for me, I'm just trying to work on getting better each and every day. All of that stuff will take care of itself."