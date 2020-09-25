Sunday will be special day at State Farm Stadium when the Detroit Lions visit Glendale fro the second time in as many years to play the Arizona Cardinals.

On the field for the Cardinals playing in his 253rd NFL game of his 17th season in the league will be 37-year-old wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Also, for the Lions, will be 14-year veteran and 35-year-old running back Adrian Peterson.

Said a different Peterson, Cardinals cornerback Patrick, who is in his 10th season, “Having two greats on the field, it's very rare that you see two guys playing at the top of their game at the age that they're at. It's a blessing. I pray and hope that one day that I can see Year 17, Year 14. It's a testament to what those guys have been doing to take care of their bodies, take care of their minds and their willpower. It's exciting to see those guys still going strong.”

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake doubled down on Peterson's point, saying, “It's always a big deal when you have guys like those two being thrown in there. Just great guys and pillars of this league that's been doing it on a high level for a long time.”

Adrian Peterson quickly signed with Detroit after being released by the Washington Football Team in the cut to 53 this year and has 134 yards on 21 carries in two games. He rushed for 93 yards in the season opener against the Bears. Fitzgerald, meanwhile, has 11 receptions for 84 yards in the Cardinals’ first two games.

This is Peterson’s fifth NFL team, which includes six games with the Cardinals in 2017. Fitzgerald, of course, has played his entire 17-year career in Arizona.

Their career numbers are off the chart. Fitzgerald has 1,389 receptions for 17,167 yards, both of which rank second all-time behind Jerry Rice.

Peterson’s 14,350 rushing yards ranks fifth all-time. His 3,507 rushing attempts is eighth and with six Sunday, he will pass former Lions running back Barry Sanders for seventh on that all-time list.

They also rank close to each other in total scrimmage yards and touchdowns.

In the former category, Fitzgerald ranks 10th with 17,235 yards, just 195 behind former running back Curtis Martin and 419 behind former rusher Marcus Allen. Peterson sits 11th with 16,736.

In total touchdowns, Fitzgerald has 120 and Peterson 117, good for 12th and 13th place. Just ahead are running back Walter Payton with 125 and fullback Jim Brown with 126.

Patrick Peterson, also known as Pat P or P2, wryly said, “AP has been doing nothing but great things in this league since he got here. Once you're able to establish a nickname in this league, you're definitely special. It was an honor to have him as a teammate that season he was here. Just a great man.”

Added Fitzgerald: "It's always a privilege to be able to watch a first-ballot Hall of Famer go about his business. A guy who's just always worked so tirelessly, born with his talent, God-given ability, great running, cutting, agility, speed, all of those things. But then you couple it with the psychological component. And then you couple that also with the work ethic.

“Being able to see it from a distance is one thing and then being able to see it for half a season when he got here was another. The guy is tenacious and it's not surprising that he's already having a really solid year for Detroit coming from Washington late. The guy is just a true specimen. Great friend of mine and I would love to see him do well in the remaining 13 games (after Sunday) that he has left on the schedule."

Drake recalled watching Peterson as far back as when he was a freshman at Oklahoma.

“I don't remember exactly how old I was (he was 10 in 2004), but I wasn't that that old at all,” Drake said Friday. “But watching how he ran, it seemed like his legs never stopped moving. And for him to still have that ability and that tenacity running the ball at his age now, it definitely reminds me of another guy that I played behind, Frank Gore, when I was in Miami.

“They had the uncanny ability to always be falling forward. It seems like that’s a really under-appreciated trait for a running back. No matter the situation, to fall forward for at least two, three yards, so you're putting the offense in a better situation. And if you get tackled, you try (for it) not to be too much. That's what makes them great.”

Finally, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is only four years older than Fitzgerald, said of Peterson, “Big, physical, tough, still has an explosive step. It's just incredible at that position to watch a guy who's done it that many years still play at that high of a level. The work ethic that you have to have to remain at that position with what he's still doing is just insane.

“And I get to watch every day with Fitz and what he does and how he practices. He was diving on routes on air today for balls on a Friday; and you're in (Year) 17. They're just a different breed. It's an honor to even share the field with both those guys.”

As one of 48 selectors for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, people will rarely hear us toss around the very over-used words, “He’s a future Hall of Famer.” Most times, that’s way premature and fails to comprehend how difficult it is to earn a Gold Jacket.

The exceptions are when it is a no-brainer. Like wide receiver Jerry Rice. Like quarterback Peyton Manning, who becomes eligible for the first time in 2021. There are others.

That’s also the case with Fitzgerald and Peterson. There’s no hesitation to say both are not only future Hall of Famers, but as Fitzgerald said of Peterson, first-ballot enshrinees.

So, enjoy Sunday. Savor it. Because no one knows when we might experience anything similar again.