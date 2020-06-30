AllCardinals
Cardinals Ramifications to Patriots Acquisition of Cam Newton

Mason Kern

When quarterback Tom Brady left the New England Patriots this free agency window to play in the Sunshine State for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many thought Pats GM Bill Belichick and Co. would settle for young reserve Jarrett Stidham, who has been in their coffers since May 2019.

That narrative shifted Sunday when New England signed former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Cam Newton to a one-year, incentive-laden deal worth up to a reported $7.5 million.

Having spent the entirety of his nine-year career in Carolina, Newton will now compete with Stidham for starting duties with the Patriots. If Newton wins the job, it would mark a face-to-face reunion with the Arizona Cardinals over four years in the making.

In the 2019 season, the Cardinals hosted the Panthers at State Farm Stadium. Newton, who was dealing with shoulder and foot issues, was on reserve/injured at the time and was a DNP. Before that, the last time the Cardinals faced a Newton-led Panthers team was on Oct. 30, 2016, when Arizona lost 30-20 on the road. Newton completed 14-of-27 passes for 212 yards in the victory.

The first NFL game action Newton saw in his career was against the Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2011 season. Arizona won that contest 28-21, dispelling Newton's 422-yard performance on a punt return score by cornerback Patrick Peterson. The new Patriot gunslinger is 1-1 in his regular season career against the Cardinals, but is an undefeated 2-0 against the franchise in the playoffs, having defeated them in back-to-back years in a Wildcard and the NFC Championship game, respectively.

Should the 2020 schedule proceed as is, and Newton's beats out Stidham for the starting Patriots quarterback job, the Cardinals will go head-to-head against him in Week 12. They are slated to visit New England on Nov. 29.

The Cardinals have not defeated Newton since a 22-6 Week 5 October win in which the former Carolina shot-caller threw three interceptions.

