    December 24, 2021
    Colts Guard Quenton Nelson Placed on Reserve/COVID List

    One day before the Colts take on the Cardinals in State Farm Stadium, Indianapolis lost one of the best guards in the league to the COVID list.
    Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson has had a roller-coaster week. 

    Nelson, highly regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL in only his fourth season, entered the team's injury report on Wednesday as a non-participant due to illness. 

    However, on Thursday he returned to practice in full capacity, giving hope for the Colts that their top player in the trenches would be available for their Christmas Day meeting with the Arizona Cardinals. 

    On Friday, however, Nelson was placed on reserve/COVID-19.

    Nelson joins right guard Mark Glowinski on the list, while starting center Ryan Kelly is out his daughter passed during his wife Emma's pregnancy.

    The Colts, leaning heavily on their rushing attack thanks to the talents of running back Jonathan Taylor, now will likely be without all three starters in the interior of their offensive line. 

    While it's a longshot Nelson will play, his return isn't completely out of the question. 

    In the latest rounds of COVID updates and protocols from the league, the NFL provided three testing options for a fully vaccinated individual to return provided he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours and tests negative. 

    Also in the updated protocols, an individual's return from quarantine is possible as soon as the day after his initial positive test.

    However, according to NBC's Pro Football Talk, Nelson missed time as an unvaccinated close contact over the summer and if he is still unvaccinated, Nelson would be required to be away from the team for 10 days regardless of his symptoms or test results. He missed five days from Aug. 26-30.

    Nelson didn't miss a game during his first three seasons with the Colts before being out for three games because of an ankle injury earlier this year. 

    Arizona hosts Indianapolis Saturday at 6:15 pm Arizona time. 

    © Christopher Hanewinc
