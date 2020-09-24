SI.com
Cardinals WR Kirk Not Practicing for Second Straight Day

Howard Balzer

Two Cardinals players on Wednesday’s practice injury report, not including wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins, were upgraded Thursday, while two others went unchanged and did not practice.

In the latter category of non-participation Thursday were wide receiver Christian Kirk (groin) and center Mason Cole (hamstring). Cole suffered his injury in the season opener against San Francisco and hasn’t practiced since. Kirk was dealing with "tightness" in his groin during Sunday’s game against Washington, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and played only 47 snaps (61.0 percent) after playing 63 (76.8 percent) in Week 1. He also was back returning punts only once in Week 2 after having five special-teams snaps against the 49ers.

The two players upgraded were defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle), who was limited after not practicing Wednesday, and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (shoulder), who was limited Wednesday, but practiced fully Thursday. Safety Budda Baker (thumb) has had full participation both days.

Fitzgerald and Hopkins have had a veteran’s day off each Wednesday this season, and both had full practices Thursday.

In other Cardinals injury news unrelated to the practice report, Arizona placed tight end Justin Johnson on practice squad/injured for an unknown ailment, according to the official NFL transaction report. Johnson was signed to the practice squad Monday. He  spent all of last season on reserve/injured with Seattle as a result of an achilles injury suffered in May of 2019. He was waived due to a failed physical designation by the Seahawks this past May 19.

For Detroit, safety C.J. Moore (calf) was added to the report Thursday and was limited. Cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring) was upgraded from not practicing Wednesday to limited Thursday, while tight end Hunter Bryant (hamstring) did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Those remaining with the same designation both days as limited are wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) and defensive tackle Nick Williams (shoulder).

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the “team” portions of practice.

Friday, the practice descriptions are supplemented by the player’s game status, which is either out, doubtful or questionable.

If doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.

Photo: Arizona Cardinals

