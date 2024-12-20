Injury Report: 7 Ruled Out Ahead of Cardinals vs Panthers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers have released their respective Friday injury reports ahead of Week 16's battle.
For both teams, it's a pretty lengthy list.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report
OUT - Trey Benson (ankle), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Jesse Luketa (thigh), Mack Wilson Sr. (concussion), Elijah Jones (ankle), Matt Prater (knee)
QUESTIONABLE - Evan Brown (neck), DeeJay Dallas (illness), Roy Lopez (ankle), Sean Murphy-Bunting (hand)
Off Injury Report, Good to Go - Kelvin Beachum (rest), Joey Blount (knee), Zaven Collins (neck), Max Melton (shin), Darius Robinson (calf), Kyzir White (illness)
The Cardinals could be in trouble against Carolina, as six typical contributors are either already ruled out or are questionable entering the weekend.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report
OUT - Xavier Legette (hip)
QUESTIONABLE - Jadeveon Clowney (illness/knee), Jalen Coker (quad), Ikem Ekwonu (illness), Robert Hunt (illness), David Moore (concussion), A'Shawn Robinson (knee)
Off Injury Report, Good to Go - Raheem Blackshear (chest), Sam Franklin (personal), Chuba Hubbard (rest), Adam Thielen (rest), Xavier Woods (rest), Taylor Moton (rest), Josey Jewell (rest), Jaycee Horn (rest)
The Panthers don't have as many players already ruled out, though six players potentially not playing does raise eyebrows.
Watch for practice squad moves to be made on Saturday, which could give an indication on who teams believe will be healthy enough to play ahead on Sunday.
Official inactives will be announced 90 minutes before kickoff, which is currently set for 11:00 AM Arizona time.