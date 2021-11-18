Another Crowded Injury Report Arizona Cardinals with 17 Players Listed

Nine Cardinals players did not practice Wednesday as preparations began for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Wednesday is often surprise day with NFL teams that reveal as little injury information as possible. That is surely the case with the Cardinals when Wednesday rolls around and players appear on the injury report with ailments outsiders didn’t know about.

This week, there are five players in that group, including linebacker Tanner Vallejo, who wasn’t seen on the field in the morning in the portion of practice open to the media. Vallejo did not practice because of a knee injury.

Nose tackle Corey Peters was presumed to be absent because of a veteran’s rest day, but he is listed as not practicing because of a shoulder injury.

The other three were all limited: safety Budda Baker (heel), running back Eno Benjamin (groin) and defensive end Michael Dogbe (knee).

Not practicing because of injuries were wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), left guard Justin Pugh (calf), running back Jonathan Ward (concussion) and safety James Wiggins (nee).

Limited were quarterbacks Kyler Murray (ankle) and Colt McCoy (pectoral), guard Max Garcia (Achilles), tight end Darrell Daniels (shoulder) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (groin).

Those with rest days not practicing were linebacker Chandler Jones, tackle Kelvin Beachum and center Rodney Hudson.

The Cardinals have 17 players on the report, which is one more than the Seahawks, who had seven players not practicing, four limited and five with full participation.

Not practicing because of injuries were tackles Duane Brown (hip) and Jamarco Jones (back), wide receiver DK Metcalf (foot), tight end Gerald Everett (groin) and defensive end Kerry Hyder (calf). Given rest days were linebacker Carlos Dunlap and guard Gabe Jackson.

Limited were running back Alex Collins (groin), tackle Brandon Shell (shoulder), linebacker Cody Barton (quadriceps) and safety Ryan Neal (concussion).

Fully participating were quarterback Russell Wilson (right finger), guard Damien Lewis (shoulder), defensive end Darrell Taylor (knee), defensive tackle Poona Ford (elbow) and cornerback D.J. Reed (groin).

Practicing while on reserve/injured, designated for return are running back Chris Carson (neck) and safety Nigel Warrior (leg).