Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Kyler Murray

    • October 13, 2021
    Injury Report Wednesday: Murray Limited

    Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is listed on the injury report with a right shoulder injury that gave him some discomfort Sunday against the 49ers.
    It’s Week 6 in the NFL, and the Wednesday injury report for the Cardinals and Browns is rather lengthy.

    Aside from nose tackle Corey Peters, who did not practice on a rest day, the Cardinals have 11 players listed with injury or illness and six did not practice. Meanwhile, the Browns list 17 players with injuries, nearly one-third of their active roster, of which nine did not practice. Seven players had multiple injuries including one with three.

    Most noteworthy for the Cardinals is that quarterback Kyler Murray is listed as limited with a right shoulder injury and linebacker Jordan Hicks did not practice because of a toe injury.

    Murray was seen having some shoulder issues during Sunday’s game against the 49ers, but he and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said there was nothing to it. When both spoke to the media after practice Wednesday, they weren’t asked about the shoulder.

    Also not practicing were wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (illness), center Rodney Hudson (ribs/shoulder), cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson (ribs) and linebacker Tanner Vallejo (hand).

    Limited were tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs), tight end Darrell Daniels (illness) and running back Chase Edmonds (shoulder). Linebacker Dennis Gardeck (hand) practiced fully.

    For the Browns, those not practicing were running backs Nick Chubb (calf) and Kareem Hunt (wrist/knee), defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney (elbow/knee), Myles Garrett (knee/ankle) and Takkarist McKinley (ankle/knee), tackle Jack Conklin (knee), tight end David Njoku (knee), linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen) and center JC Tretter (knee) did not practice.

    Limited were cornerbacks A.J. Green (shoulder/knee), Greg Newsome II (calf), Denzel Ward (neck) and Greedy Williams (shoulder/knee), defensive tackles Malik Jackson (knee) and Malik McDowell (elbow/foot/neck) and tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle). Linebacker Elijah lee (hip) had full participation.

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) leaves the field after being inured against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at State Farm Stadium.
