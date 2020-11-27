Kyler Murray Fully Participates Friday, No Status Listed

There were no surprises on the Cardinals injury report Friday in advance of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

The welcome news was that quarterback Kyler Murray (shoulder) had full participation in practice and had no designated status such as questionable attached to his name.

That’s an indication that he will start Sunday. The only question at the position is whether both backups, Chris Streveler and Brett Hundley, will be active. Hundley has yet to be active this season with Streveler serving as the No. 2 signal-caller and playing in four games.

Declared out for the Cardinals are three players who did not practice this week: tight end Darrell Daniels (ankle); defensive tackle Josh Mauro (calf); and safety Jalen Thompson (ankle).

Questionable are guard Justin Murray (hand) and safety Charles Washington (groin).

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and tight end Maxx Williams, who both missed practice on Wednesday with an illness, worked fully Thursday and Friday and will play.

Not playing for the Patriots are running back Rex Burkhead and tackle Isaiah Wynn, who both were declared out with knee injuries.

As is their usual style, the Patriots list 13 players as questionable: cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hand); kicker Nick Folk (back); guard Shaq Mason (calf); defensive linemen Tashawn Bower (illness), Adam Butler (shoulder), Byron Cowart (back) and Carl Davis (concussion); linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin); safety Kyle Dugger (toe); wide receivers N’Keal Harry (shoulder) and Matthew Slater (knee); tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand); and running back J.J. Taylor (quadriceps).

Of all those players, Davis is the only one that didn’t practice Friday. All the others were limited. Two other players listed as limited — defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee) and guard Joe Thuney (ankle) had no status listed.