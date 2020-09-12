SI.com
AllCardinals
Cardinals Rookie T Josh Jones, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Out Sunday

Howard Balzer

To no one’s surprise, Arizona Cardinals rookie tackle Josh Jones was declared out for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers because of what the team has been listing as an ankle injury.

Jones is the only Cardinals player with a Friday status report. Tight end Maxx Williams, who was listed as limited for Wednesday and Thursday's practices because of an ankle injury, practiced fully Friday and is expected to be active for Sunday’s game.

Wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins practiced fully again Friday after being limited Wednesday (non-injury related) likely for a partial veteran day off.

Wide receiver KeeSean Johnson had been listed as not practicing Thursday for non-injury related reasoning and wasn’t listed on the report Friday after not being observed during the open portion of the session because he has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was the first Cardinals player to be designated to the list this offseason.

Meanwhile, the 49ers will be without wide receiver Deebo Samuel (foot), who also contributes in the running game. He had three rushing touchdowns last season. Cornerback Jason Verrett (hamstring) is also out.

First-round pick rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday for a hamstring injury is listed as questionable. Center Ben Garland has been limited all week and is also questionable.

Added to the injury report Friday was running back Tevin Coleman, who did not practice because of an unknown, non-injury related reason. However, he is not listed as out, doubtful or questionable, which apparently means it’s likely he will play.

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the “team” portions of practice.

If a player is doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.

Photo: Arizona Cardinals

mosique2003
mosique2003

If SF doesn't have any fans, why not just play in Arizona. That's the logical thing to do.

